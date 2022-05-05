Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
The Best Fitness and Wellness Gifts for Her
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Break Up with Your Old Wardrobe

The Luxury Brand You'd Least Expect May Want to Go Car Camping With You

Well, they would insist on calling it "glamping."

By Tyler Duffy
lincoln nautilus 2021
Will Sabel Courtney

Lincoln is a luxury brand — almost to the point of obsession. They offer an exclusive Black Label shopping experience. Their vehicles feature sumptuous leather, symphony orchestra-curated door chimes, yacht club motifs and airily named drive modes — anything to distinguish themselves from their more plebeian corporate siblings at Ford.

The perennial problem for Lincoln — even if demographics for recent launches like the Aviator have been more favorable — is that the brand's median buyer is old. Lincoln did ditch the Continental sedan (to the chagrin of car services). But the brand is not especially trendy. They've ignored the burgeoning off-road, adventure, active-lifestyle movement thus far. But according to Lincon's global director John Jraiche, that could be about to change. Lincoln is looking at car camping or — because it is a Lincoln — glamping.

“You know the term glamping? We are seeing insights and examples of people using their luxury products off-road like pulling up to a campsite to ‘glamp," Jraiche told Ford Authority. “We’re monitoring that to see if that’s something that we need to solve.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Okay, so Lincoln ignoring the car camping (0r glamping) phenomenon may be a bit harsh. The brand did present us with Matthew McConaughey idling the Aviator's gas engine and cranking up the heat to the max to provide a temperate climate in the open trunk while ice fishing.

We haven't yet received more rugged, adventure-themed Navigator and Aviator styling trims from Lincoln. Though that feels like something Lincoln could roll out with minimal effort. And as antithetical as it may sound, even a dedicated off-roader might make sense if executed well. Off-roading is a luxury activity. And loaded up F-150 Raptors and Broncos are de facto glamping vehicles — even if their owners would never use that terminology.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
The Gear You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
This Company Is Developing Rooftop Tents for EVs
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
5 Mezcals to Get Delivered to Your Door ASAP
Ferrari's SUV Debuts in 2022. Here's What to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Sonos May Have a Voice Assistant Coming Soon
Patek Just Dropped a Green-Dialed, Titanium Watch
Arc'teryx's Drop for City Dwellers and Adventurers
Dear Subaru: It's Time to Bring Back the Baja
Nobull Unveils New Utility Trail Runner
GMC's New Yukon Denali Packs Darth Vader Chrome
Summer 2022's Best Accessory? A Tie. Seriously
MJ, LeBron Vie for the Title of Best Tequila