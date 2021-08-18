For the 2022 model year, Lincoln is refreshing its flagship Navigator SUV — going so far as to describe the changes as "elevating first-class travel." In English: the updated Navigator packs some cool tech upgrades, gets even fancier ‚ and becomes better-suited to compete with Cadillac's brand new Escalade.

The Lincoln Navigator is getting ActiveGlide — also known as BlueCruise if you're driving a Ford. The technology sounds like Gillette's new lubricated razor, but it's actually a Level 2 self-driving system offering hands-free functionality on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways. ActiveGlide will compete with GM's Super Cruise offered on the Escalade. It will be available on the upper Reserve and Black Label trims, and it will be free for three years...before becoming a subscription service.

Lincoln is also giving the Navigator some appearance upgrades for 2022. It receives a new grille and front fascia for a "dynamic presence." Animated rear LED lights now greet the driver as they arrive and bid them farewell as they leave. The Black Label trim now offers two additional interior themes — Central Park and Invitation — which join Yacht Club, Destination and Chalet. The Black Label now offers exclusive Manhattan Green Metallic paint, as well.

Lincoln Lincoln

The Navigator's 30-way adjustable perfect position seats are getting an upgraded massage system. (Truth be told, our one complaint about the 2021 Navigator was that the massaging seats could have been a bit more penetrating.) Heated and ventilated seats now come standard for the second row, with optional massaging seats there too. And, of course, you still get alerted by unique symphonic chimes curated by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Ford's partnership with Amazon also pays dividends in the Navigator through cloud connectivity, wireless upgrades, a hands-free experience with Amazon Alexa and integrated Amazon Fire TV to let children pick up Luca where they left off.

Lincoln says the 2022 model year Navigators will arrive at dealers in early 2022. No word yet on how much it will cost. The current model starts at $76,705 before destination charges.

