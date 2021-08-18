Today's Top Stories
1
The Countach Is Making a Comeback..but Why Now?
2
Upgrade Your Trailside Coffee Routine
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Unwind This Summer with These Lord Jones Gumdrops

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Is Refreshed — and, Somehow, Even Fancier

Lincoln has updated its opulent flagship SUV to better take on the Escalade.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 lincoln navigator manhattan green black label preproduction model shown with available features available early 2022 available at participating lincoln black label dealers only
Lincoln

For the 2022 model year, Lincoln is refreshing its flagship Navigator SUV — going so far as to describe the changes as "elevating first-class travel." In English: the updated Navigator packs some cool tech upgrades, gets even fancier ‚ and becomes better-suited to compete with Cadillac's brand new Escalade.

Related Stories
5 Ways the Lincoln Aviator Beats Flying
The Best SUVs for Camping
The Best New Cars We've Driven in 2021 (So Far)

The Lincoln Navigator is getting ActiveGlide — also known as BlueCruise if you're driving a Ford. The technology sounds like Gillette's new lubricated razor, but it's actually a Level 2 self-driving system offering hands-free functionality on more than 130,000 miles of mapped highways. ActiveGlide will compete with GM's Super Cruise offered on the Escalade. It will be available on the upper Reserve and Black Label trims, and it will be free for three years...before becoming a subscription service.

Lincoln is also giving the Navigator some appearance upgrades for 2022. It receives a new grille and front fascia for a "dynamic presence." Animated rear LED lights now greet the driver as they arrive and bid them farewell as they leave. The Black Label trim now offers two additional interior themes — Central Park and Invitation — which join Yacht Club, Destination and Chalet. The Black Label now offers exclusive Manhattan Green Metallic paint, as well.

2022 lincoln navigator black label central park interior preproduction model shown with available features available early 2022 available at participating lincoln black label dealers only
Lincoln
2022 lincoln navigator black label central park interior preproduction model shown with available features available early 2022 available at participating lincoln black label dealers only
Lincoln

The Navigator's 30-way adjustable perfect position seats are getting an upgraded massage system. (Truth be told, our one complaint about the 2021 Navigator was that the massaging seats could have been a bit more penetrating.) Heated and ventilated seats now come standard for the second row, with optional massaging seats there too. And, of course, you still get alerted by unique symphonic chimes curated by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Ford's partnership with Amazon also pays dividends in the Navigator through cloud connectivity, wireless upgrades, a hands-free experience with Amazon Alexa and integrated Amazon Fire TV to let children pick up Luca where they left off.

Lincoln says the 2022 model year Navigators will arrive at dealers in early 2022. No word yet on how much it will cost. The current model starts at $76,705 before destination charges.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Want a Vintage Rolex Datejust? Check Out This Book
The Best External Monitors for Your WFH Setup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2023 Nissan Z Has Dropped. Here's What to Know
We Could Get Ford's Cool Off-Road Van
We Love This Custom Off-Grid Tacoma Camper
An Automatic Titanium Dive Watch for Just $500?
The Best Dutch Oven Is $140 off
Everything We Know About the Mercedes EQG
Chevy's Wild New 'Vette May Get Ferrari-Like Tech
The Always Pan Folks Just Launched the Perfect Pot