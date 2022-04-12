Today's Top Stories
This Rooftop Tent Company Is Developing Tents Specifically for Electric Cars

But for now, EV owners can get money back on a new rooftop tent just for going electric.

By Will Sabel Courtney
roofnest tesla model y
Roofnest

Electric vehicles and car camping seem like a match made in heaven. Camping is all about appreciating the peace and tranquility of nature; EVs make that easier by sparing the environment (and the campers) the noise and emissions of a combustion engine. Car camping, in particular, is also about bringing some of the comforts of civilization to the wild; EVs offer greater ability to power all sorts of fun accessories without running noisy generators or bringing extra power packs.

But one of the best parts of car camping — bringing a rooftop tent along for safe, comfortable sleeping — doesn't play all that well with electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicles depend on clean aerodynamics to maximize their range — and adding roof racks and bulky folded tents creates drag that winds up dragging down that range. With charging ports still hard to find, compared to gas stations, that could be enough to make car campers reconsider buying an EV.

That's about to change, at least at Colorado-based Roofnest. After an unexpected winter wildfire tore through the company's hometown of Boulder late last year, Roofnest realized it needed to get more serious about fighting climate change. While they already pack comparatively aerodynamic hard shells and spaces for solar panels, the company has just announced that future tents will be increasingly optimized for EVs, with what the brand describes as "low-impact" designs.

roofnest tesla model y
Roofnest

In the meantime, however, Roofnest is working to reward folks who already have car camping-ready EVs, like Rivian R1T trucks or the Tesla Model Y seen here. Starting on April 22 — a.k.a. Earth Day — the company will give current electric vehicle owners a choice of a $100 rebate off a new Roofnest tent, or one of the company's down blankets valued at $225. If you've been on the fence about snapping up a cool rooftop tent — like, for example, the updated Falcon 2 version of the tent we reviewed a couple years back — this might be the time to hop over said fence and go for it.

Roofnest Falcon 2
roofnest.com
$3,595.00
SHOP NOW
