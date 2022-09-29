Ram Just Unleashed Another Badass, Super Capable Off-Road Truck

It's been the week for big truck reveals — literally and figuratively. Chevy unveiled the new Silverado HD, and Ford launched the new F-Series Super Duty. Ram isn't presenting an all-new 2500 HD — the current one is early in the model cycle — but they are debuting a new off-road-ready heavy-duty trim, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, at this week's Texas State Fair.

Ram says the Rebel will position itself between the Laramie and the Power Wagon. Appearance-wise, the Rebel shares some similarities with the Power Wagon but will have unique badging and a Mopar sport performance hood. Off-road goodies include 33-inch off-road tires, an off-road suspension, a limited-slip differential, an electronic rear locker and skid plates. Buyers can add upgrades like a rear air suspension and a 12,000-pound Warn winch.

Stellantis Stellantis

Ram is offering the Rebel with two engine options. There's a 6.4-liter gas V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. You can also fit the 6.7-liter Cummins Diesel V8 with 370 hp and a mammoth 850 lb-ft of torque. The primary purpose of HD trucks is to do truck stuff, and the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel will be capable. Max towing capacity will be 16,870 lbs, and the truck can accommodate a payload of 3,140 pounds. Those aren't the max capacities for Ram HD trucks, but that will still be more than enough for most owners.

The Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel will go on sale in Q4 2022. Ram says it will start at $67,045, which will be $68,950 when you factor in the destination charge. Interestingly, the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is priced slightly over $3,000 more than the 2022 pricing for the Power Wagon. Since the Rebel will slot below the Power Wagon, it looks like the Power Wagon will be getting a substantial price bump for 2023.

LEARN MORE