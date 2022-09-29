Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
We Took This Tissot Timepiece on an Epic Run

Ram Just Unleashed Another Badass, Super Capable Off-Road Truck

Meet the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel.

By Tyler Duffy
2023 ram 2500 heavy duty rebel front three quarters
Stellantis

It's been the week for big truck reveals — literally and figuratively. Chevy unveiled the new Silverado HD, and Ford launched the new F-Series Super Duty. Ram isn't presenting an all-new 2500 HD — the current one is early in the model cycle — but they are debuting a new off-road-ready heavy-duty trim, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, at this week's Texas State Fair.

Ram says the Rebel will position itself between the Laramie and the Power Wagon. Appearance-wise, the Rebel shares some similarities with the Power Wagon but will have unique badging and a Mopar sport performance hood. Off-road goodies include 33-inch off-road tires, an off-road suspension, a limited-slip differential, an electronic rear locker and skid plates. Buyers can add upgrades like a rear air suspension and a 12,000-pound Warn winch.

2023 ram 2500 heavy duty rebel rear
Stellantis
2023 ram 2500 heavy duty rebel wheel
Stellantis

Ram is offering the Rebel with two engine options. There's a 6.4-liter gas V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. You can also fit the 6.7-liter Cummins Diesel V8 with 370 hp and a mammoth 850 lb-ft of torque. The primary purpose of HD trucks is to do truck stuff, and the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel will be capable. Max towing capacity will be 16,870 lbs, and the truck can accommodate a payload of 3,140 pounds. Those aren't the max capacities for Ram HD trucks, but that will still be more than enough for most owners.

The Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel will go on sale in Q4 2022. Ram says it will start at $67,045, which will be $68,950 when you factor in the destination charge. Interestingly, the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is priced slightly over $3,000 more than the 2022 pricing for the Power Wagon. Since the Rebel will slot below the Power Wagon, it looks like the Power Wagon will be getting a substantial price bump for 2023.

LEARN MORE

Related Stories
Ram Announced a New $100,000 Version of the TRX
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
Ford Ranger and Maverick EVs May Arrive Soon
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Here It Is, the One True Color of the Year
These American-Made Suits Are Hugely Discounted
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale Now
Rapha Launches New Winterized MTB Jacket
2 Tesla Alums Are Starting a Cologne Company
This LA Artist Also Has His Own Clothing Brand
The Polestar 3: Everything You Need to Know
The Biggest Announcements from Amazon's Big Event
The BMW XM: the New Vulgar-Looking Flagship SUV
Buck Mason's New Corduroy Suit Is a Smart Upgrade