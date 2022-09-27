The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Is All-New and Off-Road Ready
A big truck reveal — literally and figuratively.
Ford has already unveiled the all-new 2024 Mustang. But that sports car is not the only massive reveal this month. Ford also has a new 2023 F-Series Super Duty pickup to show you. Ford is promising that it has best-in-class power and torque. It's going to have multiple options for building a badass off-roader.
Here's what you need to know about the 2023 F-Series Super Duty.
The Super Duty has a lineup of two gas engines and two diesel engines. We don't have the specs yet. The base gas engine is a new 6.8-liter V8 with the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 carrying over from the previous model year. Ford says the latter has best-in-class (for gas) horsepower and torque.
Ford is carrying over the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Diesel V8 from the last generation, and it gets a new High Output variant that Ford says will have best-in-class horsepower and torque for diesel.
Ford is also abandoning the six-speed transmission. All Super Duty pickups will now have a 10-speed automatic. And 4x4 will come standard on XLT and above trims.
The top-of-the line off-roader is the Tremor version. The Tremor package includes a front end lift, a limited-slip differential, a Dana front axle with axle vent tubes, 35-inch Goodyear tires, Trail Control and a rock crawl mode. It will also receive the Trail Turn Assist feature from the Bronco.
For those who don't want to level up to full Tremor, Ford is offering an XL off-road package. This adds 33-inch tires, a raised air dam, water-fording axle vent tubes, skid plates and an electronic locking rear differential.
Super Duty trucks can often serve as a mobile office, and Ford is making it a bit plusher. The new Super Duty can be fitted with an upgraded 12-inch infotainment display and a customizable 12-inch instrument cluster. Ford is also adding the nearly flat-folding Max Recline seats found in the F-150.
The Super Duty comes with 5G connectivity. 5G will permit some cool features like OTA software updates and a Trailer Navigation system that will factor in trailer size when plotting real-time drive routes. It will also, alas, make sure that being on the job site is no excuse for missing a Zoom call.
Ford also added a camera and sensors at the top of the tailgate. That lets you still have a functioning rear camera and parking sensors when the tailgate is down. And it adds a 2.o kW Pro Power Onboard system.
The 2023 Ford Super Duty will arrive in, well, 2023. Ford says production will launch early next year. Pricing and other information should come closer to that date.
Ready to tow — and tow foes out of the mud.