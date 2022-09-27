The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty Is All-New and Off-Road Ready

The Ford Super Duty will have four engines, including two new ones

The Super Duty has a lineup of two gas engines and two diesel engines. We don't have the specs yet. The base gas engine is a new 6.8-liter V8 with the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 carrying over from the previous model year. Ford says the latter has best-in-class (for gas) horsepower and torque.

Ford is carrying over the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Diesel V8 from the last generation, and it gets a new High Output variant that Ford says will have best-in-class horsepower and torque for diesel.

Ford is also abandoning the six-speed transmission. All Super Duty pickups will now have a 10-speed automatic. And 4x4 will come standard on XLT and above trims.