Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Wherever You Shop Online, Save Big with Mulberry
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
How to Choose An Engagement Ring

Chevrolet's New Heavy-Duty Silverado Trucks Revealed, HD ZR2 Off-Roader Teased

Ready to tow — and tow foes out of the mud.

By Tyler Duffy
chevrolet silverado hd parked in front of wood house
GM DESIGN

Last year, Chevy gave the Silverado 1500 pickup truck a meaty, mid-cycle refresh. This year, the Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 trucks are following suit. The brand has just revealed the not-all-new-but-substantially-revamped 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD.

Here’s what you need to know about it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
A Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 is coming
2024 chevy silverado hd pickup truck
Chevrolet

Chevy expanded the popular off-roading ZR2 trim from the Colorado to the Silverado 1500 with the Silverado 1500 ZR2. Chevy confirmed there will be a Silverado HD ZR2. It will arrive later in the model year.

Details are scarce besides the teaser showing a similar grille and flow tie to the other models. We would expect the off-road performance upgrades to be similar as well.

The Silverado HD receives some upgrades under the hood
chevrolet silverado hd high country hood emblem
GM DESIGN

The Allison 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard with the 6.6-liter gas and diesel V8 engines. The diesel receives more power (455 horsepower, up from 445 hp) and torque (950 lb-ft, up from 910 lb-ft). Chevy also said it enhanced low-end torque on the diesel engine by 25%.

The new Silverado HD made similar exterior and interior changes to the Silverado 1500
2024 chevy silverado hd pickup truck
Chevrolet

Like the Silverado 1500, the Silverado HD receives some exterior tweaks like a new front fascia, new grille (which seems to be toned down a bit) and new LED headlamps. In a nod to off-roading, tow hooks now come standard.

And as with the Silverado 1500, Chevy is upgrading the interior on the LT trim and above with new tech (13.4-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument display, new center console with a wireless charger) and luxury (leather-wrapped surfaces, real wood accents).

The Silverado HD packs new towing tech
2024 chevy silverado hd pickup truck
Chevrolet

The Silverado HD gets GM’s new Adaptive Cruise with Trailer, which allows the adaptive cruise control to factor in the trailer while towing. Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert extends the blind zone alert to factor in the trailer. The Silverado HD also features a GCW alert that warns the driver if the truck and trailer exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight rating.

2024 Silverado HD production will begin next year
2024 chevy silverado hd pickup truck
Chevrolet

Chevy will debut the 2024 Silverado HD at the Texas State Fair on Sept. 29. Production for the new truck will begin during Q1 2023. Chevy says it will provide pricing at a later date.

The 2024 Ford Ranger: What You Need to Know
ford ranger
Ford

Ford's new midsize truck should arrive next year.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Roger Federer's Understated Retirement-Match Rolex
These Affordable E-Bikes Are Even Cheaper Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Over 70% on Sex Toys at Lovehoney's Huge Sale
A Second Prime Day Is Coming October 11-12
Do You Need a Vaccuum Sealer to Cook Sous Vide?
Peloton Row Is Finally Here...Kind Of
Wayne Enterprises Wants to Sell You Bruce's Gear
Would You Buy a Prefab Home from a Magazine?
These 15 Cars Have the Highest Dealer Markups
Shop Deals on Fall Camping Gear at REI