Chevrolet's New Heavy-Duty Silverado Trucks Revealed, HD ZR2 Off-Roader Teased
Ready to tow — and tow foes out of the mud.
Last year, Chevy gave the Silverado 1500 pickup truck a meaty, mid-cycle refresh. This year, the Silverado HD 2500 and 3500 trucks are following suit. The brand has just revealed the not-all-new-but-substantially-revamped 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD.
Here’s what you need to know about it.
Chevy expanded the popular off-roading ZR2 trim from the Colorado to the Silverado 1500 with the Silverado 1500 ZR2. Chevy confirmed there will be a Silverado HD ZR2. It will arrive later in the model year.
Details are scarce besides the teaser showing a similar grille and flow tie to the other models. We would expect the off-road performance upgrades to be similar as well.
The Allison 10-speed automatic transmission is now standard with the 6.6-liter gas and diesel V8 engines. The diesel receives more power (455 horsepower, up from 445 hp) and torque (950 lb-ft, up from 910 lb-ft). Chevy also said it enhanced low-end torque on the diesel engine by 25%.
Like the Silverado 1500, the Silverado HD receives some exterior tweaks like a new front fascia, new grille (which seems to be toned down a bit) and new LED headlamps. In a nod to off-roading, tow hooks now come standard.
And as with the Silverado 1500, Chevy is upgrading the interior on the LT trim and above with new tech (13.4-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch configurable digital instrument display, new center console with a wireless charger) and luxury (leather-wrapped surfaces, real wood accents).
The Silverado HD gets GM’s new Adaptive Cruise with Trailer, which allows the adaptive cruise control to factor in the trailer while towing. Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert extends the blind zone alert to factor in the trailer. The Silverado HD also features a GCW alert that warns the driver if the truck and trailer exceed the vehicle’s Gross Combined Weight rating.
Chevy will debut the 2024 Silverado HD at the Texas State Fair on Sept. 29. Production for the new truck will begin during Q1 2023. Chevy says it will provide pricing at a later date.
