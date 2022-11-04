Today's Top Stories
Subaru Teased the New 2024 Impreza: Here's What We Know

Subaru will reveal its new entry-level car later this month.

By Tyler Duffy
teaser silhouette of the all new 2024 subaru impreza with a black background
Subaru

The Los Angeles Auto Show is just around the corner. We won't be meeting the electric Ram 1500, which has been delayed. But we have confirmation of at least one significant new vehicle we'll meet in the next couple of weeks. Subaru officially teased its plans to reveal the all-new 2024 Impreza compact sedan.

Subaru provided no details beyond the vague PR speak that the new model will "take the model's up-for-anything versatility, capability, and style to new places." Former skateboarder and Subaru rallycross driver Bucky Lasek and his daughter Paris Lasek will host the live stream reveal, which could be significant (or not). We can make a few educated guesses about what the new Impreza will look like.

Subaru will offer the Impreza as a hatchback

Subaru's only preview was a silhouette, which showed a hatchback body style. No word yet on whether the sedan will still be offered. But we suspect that will be the case.

subaru crosstrek in a green field
Subaru

We may already have an idea of what the new Impreza looks like

Subaru has already revealed a Japanese market version of the upcoming Crosstrek. The Crosstrek is a lifted and cladded version of the Impreza. We can surmise the Impreza may look like a lowered, less cladded version of the new Crosstrek Subaru already unveiled unless there are unforeseen dramatic differences between the American and Japanese versions.

Expect Impreza updates to be incremental

Subaru's most recent product launches have been substantial overhauls, with vehicles converting to the Subaru Global Platform, which offers several improvements for ride quality and safety. However, the Impreza is already running on the SGP; it was the first Subaru to convert to the platform in 2016. So the Impreza may meet the threshold to be "all-new," but changes may be modest.

Subaru should make some updates. We'd anticipate slimmer headlights and a new infotainment screen. Further tweaks may yield more interior space and improve noise, vibration and harshness.

Subaru may keep the same engine

The Impreza's role in the Subaru lineup is to be affordable. It's one of the cheapest new cars you can buy. So, we'd expect the Impreza to stick with combustion power and to carry over the same 2.0-liter boxer engine from the previous model. And it should still have standard all-wheel drive. One question will be whether Subaru abandons the manual transmission and makes EyeSight standard across the lineup.

