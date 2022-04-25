The 2023 Subaru Solterra Is a Little Bit Toyota, a Lot of Subaru

Subaru’s marketing slogan for its new Solterra EV is “love is now electric.” That phrase sounds like marketing blather (and it is), but it’s still on point. Subaru’s strength in America comes from understanding and catering to its devoted following — the people from woodsy areas of Oregon and Vermont hitting the dealership for their third Forester or Outback. And the Solterra, despite having considerable Toyota DNA, is the EV option for those Subie obsessives.

Subaru brought me out to Santa Barbara to test the new Solterra on-road and off-road on Catalina Island’s back roads. And I found the Solterra surprisingly impressive. It drives smoothly and pleasurably on normal roads. It’s far more game than you would anticipate when you leave the pavement. And even with the Toyota bits, the Solterra feels very much like a Subaru that happens to be electric — what the brand needed for its first all-electric offering. I liked it more than I thought I would.

The only real problems with the Solterra — ironically for Subaru — stem from the brand’s traditional strengths: practicality and value. The Solterra may prove as durable and capable as a Forester. But the EV tech isn’t groundbreaking and may make it tough for the Solterra to be a stand-alone primary car. And unless you live in a state with additional credits like California and owe a lot on your taxes, it could get pricey.