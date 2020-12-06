The Best New Cars Under $50,000 for People Who Love Driving

The number of different vehicles on sale today can seem mind-numbingly high. That's why narrowing your search by price is smarter now than ever. Though the average MSRP for a car hovers around $38,000 these days, we raised our price ceiling to add in some of the wonderful cars just above that median price — and pulled together the best cars on sale today for less than $50,000 for those of us who really love cars, be it for backroad fun or off-roading joy. Believe us: No matter what style you’re shopping for, you can’t go wrong with any choice on this list.