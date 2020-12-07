Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 10 Best Classic Cars to Buy in 2021

Niche cars aregoing mainstream, and forgotten classics coming back into favor.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota land cruiser
Hagerty Media

Hagerty has published its now-annual Bull Market List, a list of the top 10 cars likely to increase in value over the next 12 months. In order to determine what vehicles will defy physics and go against depreciation in a given year, Hagerty consults data from the Hagerty Price Guide, Hagerty Valuation Tools, auction research and requests for insurance quotes; their experts then narrow it down to a top-10 list.

Essentially, Hagerty is looking for undervalued cars where the prices have not caught up to the level of interest yet. According to Brian Rabold, Hagerty’s VP of valuation services, a great example from this year’s list is a 2000s gem, the first-gen Audi TT Quattro coupe.

“We saw a 175 percent increase in the number of people researching Audi TT prices over the last six months, indicating they are getting ready to buy,” Rabold said. “We also saw an increase of 58% among Baby Boomers who were seeking insurance quotes from Hagerty on this car over the past year, which again indicated an imminent purchase. Meanwhile, the TT price has slipped slightly since 2017. All of this indicates that the car is ripe for an increase. Add in all the emotional appeal of the TT — the design aesthetic, the ease of use, and the driving enjoyment — and it landed on the list.”

The list includes some niche cars going mainstream, some forgotten classics coming back into favor and some enthusiast favorites that just finished their depreciation curve. Check out the 10 cars below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Aston Martin Vantage (2005-17)
aston martin vantage
Hagerty Media

SHOP NOW

2 Audi TT (2000-06)
audi tt
Hagerty Media

READ ABOUT FUTURE CLASSIC CARS FROM THE 2000s

SHOP NOW

3 Ferrari Testarossa (1984-91)
ferrari testarossa
Hagerty Media

SHOP NOW

4 Ford GT (2005-06)
ford gt
Ford GT

SHOP NOW

5 Honda S600 (1964-70)
hagerty media
Hagerty Media

SHOP NOW

6 The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2020
buy a kia telluride instead gear patrol slide 1
Kia

LEARN MORE

7 Jaguar XK120 (1948-54)
jaguar xk120
Hagerty Media

SHOP NOW

8 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 (2006-10)
jeep grand cherokee
Hagerty Media

READ ABOUT ODD LOOKING CHRYSLER AND JEEP CARS

SHOP NOW

9 Lexus LFA (2011-12)
lexus lfa
Hagerty Media

READ OUR LEXUS BUYING GUIDE

SHOP NOW

10 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 (1993-97)
toyota land cruiser
Hagerty Media

READ ABOUT THE HISTORY OF THE TOYOTA LAND CRUISER

SHOP NOW

11 Volkswagen Vanagon (1980-91)
hagerty media
Hagerty Media

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPER VAN BRANDS

SHOP NOW

12 The Best Winter and Snow Tires You Can Buy
gear patrol best winter tires lead full
iStock

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Is Honda Building a New S2000? A Report Says Maybe
The Best Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Even Quicker
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Awesome Car Companies We Wish Were Still Around
Want to Be a Better Skier? An App Could Help
The Affordable Watch To Gift This Holiday Season
Why, Yes, Rolls-Royce Now Sells an $8,800 Stool
These 5 Brands Have the Most Reliable New Cars
Honda Has a Major Change Coming in 2022
The Shelby Cobra Is Back as an Electric Monster
BMW and Apple Will Turn Your iPhone Into a Car Key