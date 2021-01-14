6 Awesome Foreign Cars You Can Import for the First Time in 2021

Ever since Congress passed the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act of 1988, any Americans looking to import foreign vehicles that weren't originally street-legal here have had to wait until such exotic machines were at least 25 years old before bringing them over and driving them on U.S. roads. Technically, this ensures the vast majority of vehicles on the road meet U.S. safety and emissions standards.

In practice, though, it also protects American car dealerships. If you want a new BMW, you must select what domestic dealerships will offer you; you can't dial over to a dealership in Europe to order a new M3 Touring wagon. (Well, unless you have Bill Gates money to do some lobbying.)

Of course, that means every time we flip over to January, a new crop of forbidden fruit falls from the tree. As it's now 2021, vehicles produced in 1996 are be available to import. Below are six cool cars from abroad built that year we would definitely take a look at.