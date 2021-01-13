Cadillac's CES Concept Cars Are Weird, Wild and Super-Futuristic
What does Cadillac have planned for tomorrow? Flying drones and self-driving luxury boxes, apparently.
GMC is making waves with the new Hummer EV, but it's Cadillac that will be the luxury focal point of General Motors's upcoming EV onslaught based on its new Ultium battery platform. During this week's virtual CES, General Motors offered a preview of where things are heading — and could be heading — for the Cadillac brand as part of GM's Exhibit Zero presentation.
Here's a rundown of what Cadillac showed. Be warned: it's gonna get wild.
Cadillac used CES to give us more information about the Celestiq, a new flagship that Cadillac plans to make, ahem, the Cadillac of luxury EVs.
The handbuilt fastback sedan will feature four-wheel steering, Cadillac says, as well as a full glass roof divided into four quadrants, allowing individual occupants to customize their preferred roof transparency.
Cadillac previewed a single-seater, electrically-powered vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone concept that would be able to hop from building to building at speeds of up to 55 mph.
(We'll be eagerly await the "Jets vs. Sharks" style virtual dance fights between gangs of Cadillac aerial drone and Tesla tunnel enthusiasts for elitist traffic-avoidance supremacy.)
Cadillac also showed off a "luxury bespoke" autonomous personal vehicle, which the brand described as a "mobile living room."
The concept uses an AI-controlled biometric-based user interface that will let you change the light, scent and air humidity using voice and gesture control.
