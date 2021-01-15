All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

Here at Gear Patrol, we take pride in keeping tabs on all the ins and outs of the automotive world. This past week saw Porsche celebrating the Boxster's 25th anniversary, a leak of the hundreds of accessories available for the Ford Bronco and learned about the new McIntosh stereo coming to the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, among many other newsworthy happenings.

But try as we might, even our intrepid team can't cover every bit of news individually. So rather than let some of those stories go unseen, we're bringing you the news we didn't have a chance to get to in an abridged list right here. Check it out below.