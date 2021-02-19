All the Automotive News You Missed This Week That You Should Know About

It was a short week here at the Gear Patrol motoring desk, thanks to the President's Day holiday here in the United States —though the weather in much of the country made it feel much longer. That said, it's a great time to make a cup of tea, kick your feet up by the fire and consume some of that sweet, sweet car content.

This week, we reviewed a Mercedes-Benz camper van, and covered exciting new product launches like McLaren's new hybrid supercar and the new Porsche 911 GT3. We looked at new developments at Subaru, and worked on some great content for the upcoming issue of our magazine (subscribe here). And hey, maybe you're in the market for a cheap vintage roadster?

We are mere mortals, however, so we couldn't quite get to everything noteworthy this week. Here's a look at some of the juicy news items we were buzzing about behind the scenes.