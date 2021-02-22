The era of the V8-powered sedan is coming to an end. As if the inbound asteroid of electric vehicle mandates by governments and brand pledges to go all-in on EVs weren't enough of a threat, the fabled eight-pot has been losing ground against ever-more-powerful forced-induction six- and four-cylinder engines, capable of matching or exceeding the performance of many V8s while weighing less.

Some of the first victims of this trend have been small sport sedans. The BMW M3 and Audi S4/RS 4 have all since exchanged their V8s for forced-induction six-pots, while the next-gen Mercedes-AMG C63 expected to arrive any day now will be ditching its explosive twin-turbo V8 for a turbocharged, hybridized inline-four.

But one brand isn't letting the delightful, delightfully outdated idea of jamming a V8 into a teeny, tiny four-door go gently into that good night. Lexus — yes, Lexus — is giving the idea a chance to go out in a blaze of glory worth of William Bonney and Jon Bon Jovi in the form of the 2022 IS 500.