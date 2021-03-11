The Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer Are Everything We Hoped

It's been more than a decade since Jeep offered a full-sized SUV. The previous version, the Commander, has gone largely forgotten into history; boxier than a Hummer and outfitted with the sort of garish interior common to premium Chrysler products of its time, it didn't have much going for it besides being large and in charge, and was discontinued in 2010 with little fanfare.

But before the Commander...there was the Wagoneer. From 1962 to 1991, the giant Jeep — which went by both Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at various points — was a staple of American roadways. Its popularity meant it could survive with few changes beneath the skin over its 29-year lifespan; indeed, it arguably helped create the demand for sport-utility vehicles that's been one of the driving forces of the U.S. passenger vehicle market for more than three decades now.

So here in 2021, when the time has come for Jeep to dive back into the world of full-size SUVs...is it any surprise it's reusing the Wagoneer name?