The Lincoln Nautilus Is Comfortable and Competent, But Not Cheap

You could be forgiven for being a tad confused as to where the Nautilus falls into the Lincoln lineup. The brand is one of the few luxury carmakers to have resisted the temptation to adopt BMW-style alphanumeric monikers, instead sticking with names that bring to mind the romance of air and sea travel: Aviator, Navigator, Nautilus, Corsair.

Of course, the problem with this is, there's no way of knowing how those models fall in relation to one another. Adding to the confusion is that Lincoln has done an excellent job spreading its design language across its quartet of existing models, making many of them look somewhat alike; the smaller Corsair and Nautilus aren't hard to confuse, and from certain angles, the larger Aviator and Navigator could be mixed up for one another.

So to put this ride in context: the Nautilus is the second rung in the Lincoln ladder, a midsized crossover that's smaller than the (also midsized) Aviator but larger than the Corsair. It's based on the Ford Edge, although Lincoln would probably rather you not talk about that.