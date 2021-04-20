Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
These 5 Cars Were Named Best in the World in 2021
Huge day for German manufacturers.
We’re still not having a New York International Auto Show in April this year for obvious reasons. But the World Car Awards are proceeding as scheduled online. Last year, the Kia Telluride took home the title. The finalists for this year were revealed earlier this month.
Check out the five winners for 2021 here.
The ID.4 is Volkswagen's second ID range electric vehicle after the ID.3 hatchback. It is on sale now in the U.S. The company has not (yet) renamed itself Voltswagen.
The Honda e is a retrofuturistic electric subcompact hatchback based on Honda's Urban EV concept. It is sold in Japanese and European markets but, sadly due to its 137-mile range, not in America.
Almost every Porsche 911 is turbocharged. But there's only one Turbo model. The new version for the 992 generation more than lived up to its iconic nameplate.
This is Porsche's seventh win for World Performance Car of the Year since 2006.
The S-Class is Mercedes's iconic flagship full-size luxury sedan. The all-new W223 generation debuted in September 2020.
This is Mercedes's fourth World Luxury Car of the Year win since 2014 and the third for the S-Class.
Land Rover relaunched the Defender nameplate as a unibody SUV for the 2020 model year. It is currently on sale in the United States. A supercharged V8 version is en route for 2022.
This is Jaguar Land Rover's fourth World Car Design of the Year award in the past five years.
Love the idea of a vintage Defender, but not so keen on the poor fuel economy? Well, Himalaya, one of the best custom Defender builders out there, built an electric one — and it's being given away in an Omaze sweepstakes. Every donation supports the African Community & Conservation Foundation.
Kelley Blue Book has released their best cars to buy awards for 2021. The results may surprise you.