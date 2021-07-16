Full personal disclosure time: the Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of my absolute favorite cars. When VW invited me to drive the Euro-spec version of the new Mk8 alongside the outgoing Mk7 version on track, it sounded amazing.. Then I realized the event was being held at the racetrack located 12 minutes from my house.

Making me wonder even further whether VW had somehow read my mind and designed this event specifically for me, a National Coney Island food truck was there when I arrived waiting for my order — a coney dog with everything, chicken fingers, coney cheese fries, obviously. I half expected someone to hand me a neat Macallan after I finished my final run.



But a fun-sounding afternoon does not an optimal car evaluating session make. This was the Euro-spec car, so not precisely what Americans will be able to buy come late 2021. You can’t tell as much about a car in a few laps on a 1.4-mile track as you could driving it for a week on a loan.

And that’s particularly true for the GTI — which, while sporty, isn’t primarily a track car. The GTI is built to balance performance with comfort; it’s a car that’s fun to drive home from the track, and it’s a car that you can climb into while wearing a size-XL racing helmet and not bonk your head on the door sill.

We'll reserve our full impression of the Mk8 for when we can get a bit more time in a less-structured environment, but it made a spectacular first impression. The Mk8 GTI should be more or less what everyone was hoping for: not dramatically different, just packing a few handling tweaks and a little more power.

