These 10 Cars Are More Expensive to Buy Used Than New Right Now

We've often joked that used Tacomas cost more than new ones. But now that's actually true.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota 4runner
Toyota

One of the oldest truisms about buying a new car is that it will plummet in value when it leaves the lot. But in our present time of crazy-high used car prices, that's no longer the case. According to a new iSeeCars.com study, the average lightly used car that would have cost more than 10% less than the new model is now going for only 3.1% less. And for some vehicles, used versions are actually being priced significantly higher than new models.

Sound crazy? Well, it may not be in practice. Let's say your current lease is up; you need a car now, and you really want a Kia Telluride. Do you hop on the waitlist and hope and scour dealership inventories hundreds of miles away? Or do you take the slightly used one sitting on the lot that is exactly what you want?

Here are 10 slightly used cars that dealers are listing for more than $1,000 more than the cost of a new one.

kia telluride
Kia
1 of 12
Kia Telluride

New Price: $44,166

Slightly Used Price: $47,730

Difference: +8.1%

gmc sierra at4
GMC
2 of 12
GMC Sierra 1500

New Price: $54,205

Slightly Used Price: $57,671

Difference: +6.4%

toyota tacoma best cars to buy 2021
Toyota
3 of 12
Toyota Tacoma

New Price: $37,902

Slightly Used Price: $39,857

Difference: +5.2%

mercedes amg g63
Mercedes-Benz
4 of 12
Mercedes-Benz G Class

New Price: $182,631

Slightly Used Price: $190,078

Difference: +4.1%

rav4 hybrid
Toyota
5 of 12
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

New Price: $34,995

Slightly Used Price: $36,352

Difference: +3.9%

all new f 150 limited in smoked quartz tinted clearcoat new exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, while an all new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage
Ford
6 of 12
toyota tundra
Toyota
7 of 12
Toyota Tundra

New Price: $49,643

Slightly Used Price: $51,474

Difference: +3.7%

2020 dodge challenger srt
FCA US LLC
8 of 12
Dodge Challenger

New Price: $39,375

Slightly Used Price: $40,764

Difference: +3.5%

toyota 4runner
Toyota
9 of 12
Toyota 4Runner

New Price: $45,382

Slightly Used Price: $46,867

Difference: +3.3%

hyundai palisade
Hyundai
10 of 12
Hyundai Palisade

New Price: $44,063

Slightly Used Price: $45,356

Difference: +2.9%

tesla model 3
Xinhua News AgencyGetty Images
11 of 12
Tesla Model 3

New Price: $44,409

Slightly Used Price: $45,677

Difference: +2.9%

vw id 4
VW
12 of 12
