One of the oldest truisms about buying a new car is that it will plummet in value when it leaves the lot. But in our present time of crazy-high used car prices, that's no longer the case. According to a new iSeeCars.com study, the average lightly used car that would have cost more than 10% less than the new model is now going for only 3.1% less. And for some vehicles, used versions are actually being priced significantly higher than new models.

Sound crazy? Well, it may not be in practice. Let's say your current lease is up; you need a car now, and you really want a Kia Telluride. Do you hop on the waitlist and hope and scour dealership inventories hundreds of miles away? Or do you take the slightly used one sitting on the lot that is exactly what you want?

Here are 10 slightly used cars that dealers are listing for more than $1,000 more than the cost of a new one.