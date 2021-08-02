Generally speaking, most cars designed to do their best work on race tracks have fixed roofs. Sure, you have purpose-built exceptions like Formula 1 race cars and IndyCar racers that forgo roofs and windshields altogether in the name of cutting as much weight as possible, but when it comes to cars that are either street-legal or based on street-legal cars, they generally have fixed tops. Permanent, immobile roofs offer two primary advantages: they're lighter than convertibles (as most convertibles have to have both a more complex, moving roof and the added mechanical gear to make it go up and down), and they have

Which is to say, the idea of McLaren taking the super-track-capable 765LT and whipping up a Spider version with a retractable convertible top seems a tad counter-intuitive to the car's declared mission of conquering road courses. Yet, even so...we're a little bit in love with it. After all, most buyers probably won't be spending much time on the track — and as we found with the 720S Spider (and many other fast convertibles), offering the ability to go topless means you can have more fun at semi-legal speeds.