Lexus's Other Land Cruiser Just Scored a Subtle, But Major, Upgrade
The 2022 GX has a few tweaks to make Lexus life even better.
The all-new 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser may be hogging most of the limelight these days, but it's far from the only Land Cruiser found in Toyota showrooms around the world. In addition to the modern-but-ancient 70 Series that endures in many markets, Toyota also sells a slightly smaller Land Crusher called the Prado — and while we can't buy it here in Toyota dealerships, we can find it in Lexus ones badged as the GX 460.
Like the outgoing 200-Series Land Cruiser that seemingly marks the end of the nameplate's era in U.S. showrooms, the GX 460 isn't exactly a spring chicken; it entered production alllll the way back in 2009, and apart from the occasional styling or feature change, it's rolled on largely the same as it was back in the early days of the Obama White House.
For the 2022 model year, however, Lexus is rolling out a few updates that seem minor on paper, but amount to a major improvement in terms of real-world livability. Here's what's new with the GX for 2022.
Inarguably the most important change to the 2022 GX comes not to the exterior, but to the inside — specifically, the top of the dashboard. For the new model year, the SUV trades in its outdated, clunky infotainment system for a new 10.3-inch touchscreen one that, for the first time, boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Well, "new" in the sense that it's now standard on the GX, not in the sense that it's all that novel. Lexus's Intuitive Parking Assist — a.k.a. parking sonar — now comes standard for easier maneuvering in tight spaces; heated power folding side-view mirrors are standard too, as is navigation, in case the CarPlay / Android Auto decides it needs to take a holiday.
Like many other Lexus models, the 2022 GX 460 now comes in a Black Line Special Edition series which, in the brand's words, "reflect Lexus’ core values of omotenashi (Japanese for anticipatory hospitality) and takumi craftsmanship with their unique premium finishes." In non-PR speak: you get a lot of tasteful black trim inside and out. You also can choose between the Nori Green Pearl paint seen at the top of the story (a Black Line exclusive color),
A big part of the appeal of the GX is its timelessness and reliability — it's an old-school, body-on-frame SUV with a tried-and-true naturally aspirated V8 powertrain in a world filling with crossovers packing downsized or hybridized engines. As such, the 4.6-liter V8 remains the same, still packing 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft of torque; there's still full-time four-wheel-drive with low range and an electronically locking center diff; and, of course, there's still the separately-opening glass in the tailgate to make it easier to drop small items in the back...or let puppies peek out.
