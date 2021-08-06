The all-new 300-Series Toyota Land Cruiser may be hogging most of the limelight these days, but it's far from the only Land Cruiser found in Toyota showrooms around the world. In addition to the modern-but-ancient 70 Series that endures in many markets, Toyota also sells a slightly smaller Land Crusher called the Prado — and while we can't buy it here in Toyota dealerships, we can find it in Lexus ones badged as the GX 460.

Like the outgoing 200-Series Land Cruiser that seemingly marks the end of the nameplate's era in U.S. showrooms, the GX 460 isn't exactly a spring chicken; it entered production alllll the way back in 2009, and apart from the occasional styling or feature change, it's rolled on largely the same as it was back in the early days of the Obama White House.

For the 2022 model year, however, Lexus is rolling out a few updates that seem minor on paper, but amount to a major improvement in terms of real-world livability. Here's what's new with the GX for 2022.