Buying a new car is a great decision...if you can afford it. And for some vehicles with absurdly high resale values — like the Toyota Tacoma — buying new is the optimal value play. But that's not the case with every car. Some depreciate early in their lifespan, which means you can get more bang for your buck coming off a lease. A lightly used BMW, for instance, may cost you the same amount as a new budget crossover. Why buy the latter?

Which used cars can you get the best deals on coming off a lease? An iSeeCars.com study ran the numbers to find the cars with the highest depreciation over three years — the length of a standard car lease. Check them out here. (Note that used car prices have currently gone into the stratosphere, but the market may be cooling down.)