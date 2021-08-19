Today's Top Stories
The Best Cheap Used Cars To Buy When They Come Off-Lease

Do you want a budget crossover...or a BMW?

By Tyler Duffy
volvo s60
Volvo

Buying a new car is a great decision...if you can afford it. And for some vehicles with absurdly high resale values — like the Toyota Tacoma — buying new is the optimal value play. But that's not the case with every car. Some depreciate early in their lifespan, which means you can get more bang for your buck coming off a lease. A lightly used BMW, for instance, may cost you the same amount as a new budget crossover. Why buy the latter?

Which used cars can you get the best deals on coming off a lease? An iSeeCars.com study ran the numbers to find the cars with the highest depreciation over three years — the length of a standard car lease. Check them out here. (Note that used car prices have currently gone into the stratosphere, but the market may be cooling down.)

audi car
Audi
Audi A6

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $27,890

3-Year Depreciation: 55.8%

ford fusion hybrid
Ford
Ford Fusion Hybrid

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $13,565

3-Year Depreciation: 54.9%

complete bmw buying guide gear patrol 3 series
BMW
BMW 3 Series

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $22,718

3-Year Depreciation: 53.4%

volvo s60
Volvo
Volvo S60

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $19,702

3-Year Depreciation: 53.2%

mercedes benz e class
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $31,454

3-Year Depreciation: 52.7%

lincoln mkz
Lincoln
Lincoln MKZ

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $21,517

3-Year Depreciation: 51.8%

inifiniti car
Infiniti
Infiniti Q50

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $23,140

3-Year Depreciation: 51.8%

bmw 4 series
BMW
BMW 4 Series

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $26,998

3-Year Depreciation: 51.7%

inifiniti car
Infiniti
Infiniti QX60

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $27,078

3-Year Depreciation: 51.0%

audi car
Audi
Audi A4

Average 3-Year-Old Used Price: $22,413

3-Year Depreciation: 51.0%

