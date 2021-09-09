The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Got Fancier and More High Tech

Volkswagen’s most important car is the Tiguan. It’s a crossover, and it now outsells the fabled Golf hatchback — not just in the U.S. but globally. VW refreshed it a bit for 2022. I spent a morning sampling both the front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions on the curvy backroads northwest of Ann Arbor, MI.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 VW Tiguan.