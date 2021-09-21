5 Thoughts on Using the All-Electric VW ID.4 as a Family SUV

In case you're unfamiliar by this point, the ID.4 is Volkswagen's new compact electric crossover. It's racked up plenty of kudos since it debuted, not least of which being that it's the reigning World Car of the Year. It offers a compelling combination of style, affordability and practicality for an EV, and VW hopes it will follow in the footsteps of the Beetle and the Golf, becoming the people's car for the electric future.

I was excited to drive the ID.4 — not just for my own edification, but because my wife and I are in the market for a new car. And we're pretty much VW's exact target customer. We're a young family. We're concerned about global warming and EV-curious (if it comes from a brand we trust). We have some disposable income to throw at this. We live in the burbs with a garage so charging infrastructure won't be a pressing issue.

And we both daily drive Volkswagens. If the ID.4 can work for any family, it'd be ours. So VW let me sample an ID.4 Pro S as our family car for the week. Here are five key thoughts on how it fared.