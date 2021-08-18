The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2021

Thanks to the marvelous adaptability of modern automotive construction, dedicated electric vehicle platforms allow manufacturers the freedom to play around with body styles. Sleek, low-drag sedans like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the most efficient EVs for performance and range — but people want SUVs, and electric ones will be a substantial segment of the EV market. Whether it's a spacious family crossover or a badass, rock-crawling off-roader, SUVs are the vehicles that buyers want.

Electric SUV options will proliferate in the coming years; new electric SUVs like the three-row Rivian R1S and Nissan Ariya should arrive very soon. But there are still a number of compelling options on sale right now — with Tesla's Model X and Model Y leading the way on range and potential cargo space.

But Elon doesn't have a complete lock on the market. Here are the best electric SUVs you can currently buy in America.