The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2021
EV buyers, like everyone else, want SUVs — and they're starting to have plenty to choose from.
Thanks to the marvelous adaptability of modern automotive construction, dedicated electric vehicle platforms allow manufacturers the freedom to play around with body styles. Sleek, low-drag sedans like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the most efficient EVs for performance and range — but people want SUVs, and electric ones will be a substantial segment of the EV market. Whether it's a spacious family crossover or a badass, rock-crawling off-roader, SUVs are the vehicles that buyers want.
Electric SUV options will proliferate in the coming years; new electric SUVs like the three-row Rivian R1S and Nissan Ariya should arrive very soon. But there are still a number of compelling options on sale right now — with Tesla's Model X and Model Y leading the way on range and potential cargo space.
But Elon doesn't have a complete lock on the market. Here are the best electric SUVs you can currently buy in America.
The Chevrolet Bolt EUV debuted for 2022. It's a larger (though still subcompact) version of the new Bolt EV. It's only available in front-wheel drive, but it was the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer Super Cruise hands-free driving.
EPA Range: 247 miles
Cargo Space: 56.9 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $33,000
The Kona Electric is Hyundai's full-electric version of the Kona subcompact crossover. It only comes in front-wheel-drive.
EPA Range: 258 miles
Cargo Space: 45.8 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $34,000
The Model Y is Tesla's smaller compact crossover, available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive.
EPA Range: Up to 326 miles
Cargo Space: 68 cu ft
Seats: 5-7
Starting Price: $39,900
The Kia Niro EV is a FWD subcompact crossover. It shares a powertrain (and much more) with the Hyundai Kona Electric, although it offers more cargo space — but less range.
EPA Range: 239 miles
Cargo Space: 53 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $39,900
The Volkswagen ID.4 is a compact crossover that just won the 2021 World Car of the Year award. It is the first ID-branded vehicle on the MEB platform to arrive Stateside. It's available in RWD and (eventually) AWD versions.
EPA Range: Up to 260 miles
Cargo Space: 64.2 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $39,995
The Ford Mustang Mach E is a five-passenger crossover built on a modified platform that is available in both RWD and AWD.
EPA Range: Up to 305 miles
Cargo Space: 59.7 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $42,895
The XC40 Recharge is Volvo's first EV, a battery-electric version of the XC40 compact crossover. It comes in AWD, and makes 402 horsepower from dual electric motors.
EPA Range: 208 miles
Cargo Space: 47.4 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $55,300
The E-Tron is Audi's dual-motor AWD SUV based on a modified MLB Evo platform; it debuted in 2018.
EPA Range: 222 miles
Cargo Space: 57 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $65,900
The E-tron Sportback is a "coupe" version of the AWD E-tron SUV with a sloping roofline.
EPA Range: 218 miles
Cargo Space: 54.5 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $69,100
The I-Pace is Jaguar's compact crossover EV designed by Ian Callum that won three World Car of the Year awards in 2019. It uses a dual-motor AWD layout.
EPA Range: 234 miles
Cargo Space: 54.1 cu ft
Seats: 5
Starting Price: $69,900
The Model X is Tesla's midsize crossover, which launched in 2015. It's available as a dual-motor AWD car and offers the most potential range and cargo space for a current electric SUV. The "falcon wing" rear doors are a distinctive feature.
EPA Range: Up to 371 miles
Cargo Space: 87.8 cu ft
Seats: 5-7
Starting Price: $79,900
The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.