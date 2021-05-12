The Complete Guide to Automotive Sub-Brands

Sub-brands are all the hotness in the automotive world these days. As the name would suggest, a sub-brand is a brand within a brand; basically, when research shows customers connect more deeply with a particular trait or model of vehicle rather than the automaker itself, marketers, naturally, decide to lean on what buyers like — and brand products accordingly.

There are no precise parameters for how a sub-brand comes into being. It could be based on a specific car like the Ford Mustang or Bronco that carries more clout with buyers than the Ford badge; it could be a term that signifies high performance or luxury; or, it could be a way to delineate an exciting new line of electric vehicles. What makes it a sub-brand is that an automaker is trying to make it happen — and it resonates with buyers at least a bit more than “fetch.”

Here is our comprehensive list of automotive sub-brands.