The 2023 Acura Integra Has Been Revealed, in 'Concept' Form
Those quotes are there for a reason.
We've known for a little while now that Acura is building a new Integra, reviving the nameplate of one of our 50 most influential cars. It will pick up the sporty torch from the departing NSX , but it will be Acura's most affordable car rather than its most expensive one. Acura just unveiled the Integra Prototype, which should be pretty close to the production vehicle.
Here's what you need to know about it.
The new Integra has a coupe-like roofline, and Acura says it will have a coupe-like driving character. But unlike the previous Integra, the new 2023 model will be a four-door vehicle.
Acura confirmed the Integra is getting the turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four with VTEC used the Civic Si. No mention of power numbers, but the Civic Si has 200 hp. Like the Civic Si, the Integra will offer a six-speed manual; unlike the Civic Si, the Integra Prototype features Brembo brakes.
Acura says the new Integra will start around $30,000. That would be only about $3,000 more than the Civic Si, which starts at $27,300.
Acura made no allusions to a hotter Integra model arriving based on the upcoming Civic Type R. But it'd be weird to offer a high-po version of your three-row family hauler and not your sports coupe. And the pricing would seemingly leave room for one.
Acura says the new Integra will enter production next year as a 2023 model year vehicle. Unlike the last Integra, it will be built in America at Acura's plant in Ohio.
