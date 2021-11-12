We've known for a little while now that Acura is building a new Integra, reviving the nameplate of one of our 50 most influential cars. It will pick up the sporty torch from the departing NSX , but it will be Acura's most affordable car rather than its most expensive one. Acura just unveiled the Integra Prototype, which should be pretty close to the production vehicle.

Here's what you need to know about it.