The 2023 Acura Integra Has Been Revealed, in 'Concept' Form

Those quotes are there for a reason.

By Tyler Duffy
acura integra
Acura

We've known for a little while now that Acura is building a new Integra, reviving the nameplate of one of our 50 most influential cars. It will pick up the sporty torch from the departing NSX , but it will be Acura's most affordable car rather than its most expensive one. Acura just unveiled the Integra Prototype, which should be pretty close to the production vehicle.

Here's what you need to know about it.

The new Integra is coupe-like, but not a coupe
acura integra
Acura

The new Integra has a coupe-like roofline, and Acura says it will have a coupe-like driving character. But unlike the previous Integra, the new 2023 model will be a four-door vehicle.

The new Integra will be a lot like the Honda Civic Si
acura integra prototype
Acura

Acura confirmed the Integra is getting the turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-four with VTEC used the Civic Si. No mention of power numbers, but the Civic Si has 200 hp. Like the Civic Si, the Integra will offer a six-speed manual; unlike the Civic Si, the Integra Prototype features Brembo brakes.

The new Integra will be Acura's cheapest car
acura integra
Acura

Acura says the new Integra will start around $30,000. That would be only about $3,000 more than the Civic Si, which starts at $27,300.

There's no mention of an Integra Type R...yet
acura integra
Acura

Acura made no allusions to a hotter Integra model arriving based on the upcoming Civic Type R. But it'd be weird to offer a high-po version of your three-row family hauler and not your sports coupe. And the pricing would seemingly leave room for one.

The new Integra arrives next year
Acura

Acura says the new Integra will enter production next year as a 2023 model year vehicle. Unlike the last Integra, it will be built in America at Acura's plant in Ohio.

