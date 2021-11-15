It's been an interesting few days in the automotive and racing media worlds. First, Autocar cited a source claiming that Audi had bought McLaren; then, however, the McLaren Group quickly issued a statement refuting said report. The brand noted that "its technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaborations with relevant partners and suppliers" but says "there has been no change in the ownership structure." Audi denied the report as well, notin\g that they are "constantly looking at various cooperation ideas." BMW also denied reports they were interested in acquiring just the car production wing of McLaren — not the Formula 1 team.

It's not clear what the stages of any potential discussions between Audi and McLaren are or what form a potential partnership might take in the future. Audi could take an ownership stake in McLaren — as Mercedes-Benz did with Aston Martin — without outright purchasing it. But Audi and McLaren is a partnership that could make sense. Here's why.