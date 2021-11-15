Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Refresh Your Fall Wardrobe with These Picks
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability

Meet Mazda's Adventurous New Subaru-Fighting SUV, the CX-50

It looks like Mazda designed a Subaru Outback — in a good way.

By Tyler Duffy
mazda cx 50
Mazda

Mazda has some ambitious product planning in the works ahead of 2030. The brand is rolling out the first phase of that future with a brand-new SUV, the Mazda CX-50. We got a sneak peek at it earlier from some leaked patent drawings; Mazda has now unveiled the full vehicle, which will arrive in spring 2022.

Here's what you need to know.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The CX-50 should be a hot seller for Mazda
mazda cx 50
Mazda

The CX-5 is the sweet spot for Mazda. About half of buyers who opt for a Mazda get a CX-5. It's sporty and luxurious for a mainstream crossover, but not that adventurous — which is perhaps the biggest trend in the automotive industry right now. The CX-50 is stepping in to fill that adventurous niche. And if you still like the CX-5 more, Mazda is still keeping it in the lineup.

The Mazda CX-50 is off-road oriented, but not a full-on off-roader
mazda cx 50
Mazda

Mazda realistically described the CX-50 as designed to “go almost anywhere.” They note that they tried to add off-road performance where they could without sacrificing on-road driving dynamics. So expect a non-Wilderness Subaru-like vehicle that should be competent on trails but not a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk prepped to go rock climbing on the Rubicon.

The Mazda CX-50 sort-of looks like Mazda designed a Subaru
mazda cx 50
Mazda

Mazda tried to marry its Kodo design language with the rugged outdoors, so the CX-50 sort of looks like a Kodo Subaru Outback — in a good way. It has a low roofline (great for loading gear) and a long, sleek profile. It has a wide track, cladding and what appears to be significant ground clearance (though Mazda hasn’t revealed specifics yet).

The Mazda CX-50 gets the same engine options as the CX-5 — for now
mazda cx 50
Mazda

Mazda will launch the CX-50 with two versions of its 2.5-liter inline-four combustion engine. The naturally-aspirated base model puts out 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque in the CX-5, and the turbocharged upgrade puts out 227 hp and 310 lb-ft in the CX-5. Both engines will have a six-speed automatic transmission. Mazda says a traditional (i.e. non-plug-in) hybrid powertrain option for the CX-50 will come later.

The Mazda CX-50 has off-road and towing modes
mazda cx 50
Mazda

Mazda doesn’t lean on drive modes as heavily as other manufacturers. Their focus is to keep the car performing consistently in different conditions rather than providing different performance profiles. In addition to Normal and Sport modes, Mazda’s Mi-drive system offers an off-road mode, for when you leave the pavement, and a towing mode, for when you’re towing.

LEARN MORE

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: Here's Everything You Need to Know
toyota tacoma future
Toyota

What we know so far about the most-eagerly-awaited midsize truck.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021
Harry Styles Has a Nail and Skincare Brand
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hamilton's New Watch Is Not for the Faint of Wrist
4 Good Reasons for Audi to Buy McLaren
These Killer New Yema Watches Are Under $600
6 Outdoor Products with Unconventional Materials
Order Custom Boots from One of the Best Brands
This One-Off Ferrari Is a Dream Come True
Here’s the Gear You Need for Running in the Dark
Tesla's Wildest Car Could Get Even More Power