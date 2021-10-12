Today's Top Stories
Mazda Has a Cool New SUV Coming. Here's What It May Look Like

The Mazda CX-50 arrives next month.

By Tyler Duffy
mazda mx 30
Mazda

Mazda has some big changes coming as part of their Sustainable Zoom Zoom 2030 plans — and yes, that is the actual name. The brand announced part of the first phase of that project last week, with Mazda launching three all-new SUVs in the U.S. market by 2023.

Motor1
motor1 mazda photo
Motor1
Motor1
mazda motor1 photo
Motor1

Mazda will unveil the first new SUV, the CX-50, in November — but we may already have a pretty good idea of what that will look like. Motor1 found what appear to be Mazda patent photos detailing a new SUV that may be the new Mazda CX-50.

What do we know about the new CX-50? It will be a two-row midsize crossover and run on the same small car platform as the CX-30 and Mazda 3. Mazda suggests it will be a bit more rugged than the CX-5, noting that it will feature "enhanced all-wheel drive capabilities" and "functionality for consumers with outdoor active lifestyles." The CX-50 will start production in January 2022, although the CX-5 will stay in production alongside it.

That CX-50 description sounds like a strong-seller for Mazda. About half of Mazda customers currently buy a CX-5. An option to buy a slightly bigger version of that with more off-road capability (currently the biggest trend in the industry) would undoubtedly go down well.

Mazda will follow the CX-50 with two larger SUVs: a two-row CX-70 and a three-row CX-90 to replace the current CX-9. Both crossovers will use a new large vehicle platform (one that, like the next Mazda 6, is expected to be rear-wheel-drive-based) and offer plug-in hybrid versions.

