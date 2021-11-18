The Kia Telluride has been a massive success, winning significant awards and earning the internal nickname the "Sell-U-Ride" due to how quickly it leaves dealer lots. It is simply the best value in three-row SUVs on the market — conveniently enough, at a time where the market can't get enough of three-row SUVs.

The only problem with the Telluride — aside from finding one at anything approaching MSRP — is the average (read: mediocre) fuel economy. Unlike the Sorento, Kia is not yet rolling out more fuel-efficient Telluride hybrid options. However, Kia just gave us a preview of what an electric Telluride would look like at AutomobilityLA the L.A. Auto Show. Meet the Concept EV9.