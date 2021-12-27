What makes the G70 special?

The Genesis G70 is a tremendous value play at the bottom end of the luxury sedan market, where it undercuts rivals from manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The same goes at the top end, where a maxed-out 3.3T Launch Edition G70 will cost more than $30,000 less than a base Porsche Panamera...which has 40 fewer horsepower.

And the G70 is especially special because it’s not just a value play. With a great looks, a luxurious cabin, sporty driving dynamics and some serious engine pop, it’s just as good as its big-name rivals — maybe better.