The New Genesis G70 May Have BMW Beat
The Genesis G70 is the best value in luxury sports sedans...and may just be the best, period.
By now, if you follow the car world, you're likely familiar with Genesis; the company, which has been around since 2015 as a standalone nameplate, is Hyundai's luxury brand. The G70, in turn, is their compact luxury sedan — the entry-level car in the Genesis lineup. You could call it a fancier Kia Stinger without being uncharitable, but Genesis would probably rather you didn't.
New-ish. The G70 debuted back in 2017, but Genesis gave the sedan a substantial facelift for 2022. The exterior received a Luc Donckerwolke redesign to look much more like the G80 and other members of the lineup, with the now-Genesis-signature quad lights and a more prominent grille. The engine choices stay the same, but the turbo four-powered G70 loses the six-speed manual option. Genesis also added a limited run, top-of-the-line Launch Edition, which was the model I drove.
The Genesis G70 is a tremendous value play at the bottom end of the luxury sedan market, where it undercuts rivals from manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The same goes at the top end, where a maxed-out 3.3T Launch Edition G70 will cost more than $30,000 less than a base Porsche Panamera...which has 40 fewer horsepower.
And the G70 is especially special because it’s not just a value play. With a great looks, a luxurious cabin, sporty driving dynamics and some serious engine pop, it’s just as good as its big-name rivals — maybe better.
It’s hard to find a flaw with the Genesis G70. The steering is spot-on and perfectly weighted, and the handling is excellent. Shifts from the automatic transmission are smooth and crisp to the point that you don’t miss having a manual. Power from the 365-hp twin-turbo V6 engine is bountiful — perhaps a bit too bountiful to fully exhaust on normal roads.
One unexpected G70 strength: very well-defined drive modes. Comfort mode gives you a bump-absorbing, relaxed ride; Sport mode tightens up the body control and delivers the throttle response you crave. Those are the two drive modes you want in a sport sedan.
Sport sedans can use their sportiness to justify skimping on the interior. The Genesis G70 — particularly in fully loaded 3.3T Launch Edition spec — does no such thing. The materials quality is excellent, with Nappa leather seats and a microfiber "suede" headliner. And the Launch Edition interior is very red, which pleased my four-year-old son to no end.
The G70 cockpit is ergonomically oriented toward the driver. There’s not much space in the rear seating area, however, which made getting my kids, the car seats and their stuff a bit difficult. Family duty may require sidling over to the GV70 SUV or leveling up to the G80.
Yes, it is. The Genesis G70 Launch Edition comes in Verbier White and Melbourne Gray. The Melbourne Gray is a matte gray color. My friends and relatives found it polarizing: everyone over 40 hated it, everyone under 40 thought it looked sick — in a good way. While I can be a curmudgeonly traditionalist, I side with the youths here.
The Genesis G70 starts at $37,525. My 3.3T Launch Edition tester came out to $53,545 with the freight and handling charge included. It’s currently the most affordable Genesis vehicle on offer.
There are many compact luxury sedans on the market. Buyers can opt for the BMW 3 Series ($41,450), Mercedes C-Class ($42,000), Lexus IS ($38,625), Acura TLX ($37,525) Alfa Romeo Giulia ($42,950) which offer similar performance. The G70 undercuts most of them on price. But, alternatively, Genesis doesn’t offer a high-performance G70 that competes with those vehicles’ sportiest options.
Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6; eight-speed automatic, AWD
Horsepower: 365
Torque: 376 lb-ft
EPA Fuel Economy: 18 mpg city, 27 mpg highway
Seats: 5
