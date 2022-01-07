Today's Top Stories
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The aging family hauler is about to get updated — and more rugged.

By Tyler Duffy
2022 toyota tundra
Toyota

Competent and reliable as it may be, the Toyota Sequoia has spent its life overshadowed — in perception, not sales — by Toyota's other three-row, full-size, body-on-frame SUV. But the Land Cruiser has been discontinued in America, and Toyota's big, boring family hauler is poised to become a lot more interesting.

Toyota is working on an all-new third-generation Sequoia — the first complete overhaul since 2007. Here's what we know so far about the new truck, which should arrive very soon.

The Toyota Sequoia will move to the TNGA-F Truck Platform
2022 toyota tundra
Toyota

Toyota is updating its truck and truck-based SUV lineup to its new TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. It provides a myriad of safety and ride quality improvements and underpins the new Toyota Tundra pickup, the new J300 Toyota Land Cruiser and the new Lexus LX 600 SUV.

The new Sequoia will not have a V8 engine
toyota engine
Toyota

A leak from a Toyota dealer presentation says the Sequoia will get both new engines from the Tundra. That means ditching the tried, true and remarkably inefficient 5.7-liter V8 for two versions of 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The base gas version puts out 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded i-Force Max hybrid version bumps the power up to 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

The Sequoia will pick up some cool, fancy trims from the Tundra
toyota tundra
Toyota

The aforementioned leak has the Sequoia following the Tundra's lead with both a high-performance TRD Pro trim and a plush, high-end Capstone trim.

Could the new Sequoia be the Land Cruiser we wanted?
toyota landcruiser
Toyota

Toyota should also be debuting a new larger three-row crossover, the Grand Highlander. With the Grand Highlander handling regular family duty, that should free up the Sequoia to be more rugged and truck-like. The Sequoia won't be the J300 Land Cruiser, but it will be a less fussy, significantly cheaper SUV with the same platform and engine....which is sort of what everyone wanted?

We should see the Toyota Sequoia arrive later this year
toyota sequoia nightshade
Toyota

Toyota unveiled the all-new Tundra in 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle. All signs point to Toyota launching the all-new Sequoia next in 2022 as a 2023 model year vehicle before moving on to all-new versions of the 4Runner SUV and Tacoma pickup.

