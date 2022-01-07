Competent and reliable as it may be, the Toyota Sequoia has spent its life overshadowed — in perception, not sales — by Toyota's other three-row, full-size, body-on-frame SUV. But the Land Cruiser has been discontinued in America, and Toyota's big, boring family hauler is poised to become a lot more interesting.

Toyota is working on an all-new third-generation Sequoia — the first complete overhaul since 2007. Here's what we know so far about the new truck, which should arrive very soon.