The 2023 Toyota Sequoia: Here's Everything You Need to Know
The aging family hauler is about to get updated — and more rugged.
Competent and reliable as it may be, the Toyota Sequoia has spent its life overshadowed — in perception, not sales — by Toyota's other three-row, full-size, body-on-frame SUV. But the Land Cruiser has been discontinued in America, and Toyota's big, boring family hauler is poised to become a lot more interesting.
Toyota is working on an all-new third-generation Sequoia — the first complete overhaul since 2007. Here's what we know so far about the new truck, which should arrive very soon.
Toyota is updating its truck and truck-based SUV lineup to its new TNGA-F (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform. It provides a myriad of safety and ride quality improvements and underpins the new Toyota Tundra pickup, the new J300 Toyota Land Cruiser and the new Lexus LX 600 SUV.
A leak from a Toyota dealer presentation says the Sequoia will get both new engines from the Tundra. That means ditching the tried, true and remarkably inefficient 5.7-liter V8 for two versions of 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. The base gas version puts out 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. The upgraded i-Force Max hybrid version bumps the power up to 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.
The aforementioned leak has the Sequoia following the Tundra's lead with both a high-performance TRD Pro trim and a plush, high-end Capstone trim.
Toyota should also be debuting a new larger three-row crossover, the Grand Highlander. With the Grand Highlander handling regular family duty, that should free up the Sequoia to be more rugged and truck-like. The Sequoia won't be the J300 Land Cruiser, but it will be a less fussy, significantly cheaper SUV with the same platform and engine....which is sort of what everyone wanted?
Toyota unveiled the all-new Tundra in 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle. All signs point to Toyota launching the all-new Sequoia next in 2022 as a 2023 model year vehicle before moving on to all-new versions of the 4Runner SUV and Tacoma pickup.
