8 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2021

Some of our favorite wagons and coupes couldn't find their stride last year.

By Tyler Duffy
2021 volvo v90 cross country in thunder grey
Volvo

No matter how spectacular a vehicle a manufacturer makes, sometimes, the darn things just don't sell. It may not find a good niche; it may struggle to resonate with buyers; it may be priced beyond the reach of those interested. Or, in 2021, it may have been cast aside as manufacturers prioritized more profitable vehicles during a chip shortage and a myriad of production-related delays due to the global pandemic.

Here are eight cars we love that, for whatever reason, sold worse than the Fiat 500X — which you probably didn't realize was still for sale — in 2021.

Acura NSX
cross country acura nsx gear patrol lead feature
Acura

Acura's supercar is an auto journalist favorite, but the hybrid has never been quite what the six-figure sports car buyer has been looking for. Acura is dropping the NSX after a final Type S version in 2022 and replacing it with a revived Integra. However, we may see the NSX return someday.

Starting MSRP: $169,500

Cars Sold: 124

Ford GT
preproduction 2022 ford gt heritage edition shown closed course
Eric Perry Photography

The Ford GT is an impressive automotive achievement. But the niche mid-engine supercar is not a volume seller.

Starting Price: ~$500,000

Cars Sold: 143

Nissan GT-R
nissan gtr
Nissan

Godzilla was a revelation when it came out, but after 14 years, it's well past time for that upgrade that may be coming soon.

Starting Price: $113,540

Cars Sold: 227

Volvo V60
volvo v60
Volvo

The Volvo V60 may have been the best wagon on the market. The trouble is Americans don't want wagons anymore — even at Volvo dealerships.

Starting Price: $40,950

Cars Sold: 456

Volvo S90
volvo s90
Volvo

The Volvo S90 is an excellent full-size sedan. But large sedans are going the way of wagons. And the trouble is, you can get just about everything you like in the S90 with a more practical XC90 for about the same price.

Starting Price: $51,850

Cars Sold: 608

Audi R8
2020 audi r8 v10
Audi

The Audi R8 is on its way out as Audi prepares to go electric. And if the R8 does have a successor, it will look nothing like what came before. But Audi could at least be sending it off with a wild R8 GT model.

Starting Price: $148,700

Cars Sold: 649

Volvo V90 Cross Country
volvo v60 cross country
Volvo

Volvo killed off the standard V90 wagon. The lifted and cladded Volvo V90 Cross Country variant is one of our favorite all-around vehicles on the market, and will stick around for a bit. Hopefully more people will buy it.

Starting Price: $56,200

Cars Sold: 709

Audi TT
audi tt
Audi

Audi's iconic sports coupe has been hovering near the chopping block for a while now. Though 2021 saw a 19% uptick in sales.

Starting Price: $50,500

Cars Sold: 986

