8 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2021
Some of our favorite wagons and coupes couldn't find their stride last year.
No matter how spectacular a vehicle a manufacturer makes, sometimes, the darn things just don't sell. It may not find a good niche; it may struggle to resonate with buyers; it may be priced beyond the reach of those interested. Or, in 2021, it may have been cast aside as manufacturers prioritized more profitable vehicles during a chip shortage and a myriad of production-related delays due to the global pandemic.
Here are eight cars we love that, for whatever reason, sold worse than the Fiat 500X — which you probably didn't realize was still for sale — in 2021.
Acura's supercar is an auto journalist favorite, but the hybrid has never been quite what the six-figure sports car buyer has been looking for. Acura is dropping the NSX after a final Type S version in 2022 and replacing it with a revived Integra. However, we may see the NSX return someday.
Starting MSRP: $169,500
Cars Sold: 124
The Ford GT is an impressive automotive achievement. But the niche mid-engine supercar is not a volume seller.
Starting Price: ~$500,000
Cars Sold: 143
Godzilla was a revelation when it came out, but after 14 years, it's well past time for that upgrade that may be coming soon.
Starting Price: $113,540
Cars Sold: 227
The Volvo V60 may have been the best wagon on the market. The trouble is Americans don't want wagons anymore — even at Volvo dealerships.
Starting Price: $40,950
Cars Sold: 456
The Volvo S90 is an excellent full-size sedan. But large sedans are going the way of wagons. And the trouble is, you can get just about everything you like in the S90 with a more practical XC90 for about the same price.
Starting Price: $51,850
Cars Sold: 608
The Audi R8 is on its way out as Audi prepares to go electric. And if the R8 does have a successor, it will look nothing like what came before. But Audi could at least be sending it off with a wild R8 GT model.
Starting Price: $148,700
Cars Sold: 649
Volvo killed off the standard V90 wagon. The lifted and cladded Volvo V90 Cross Country variant is one of our favorite all-around vehicles on the market, and will stick around for a bit. Hopefully more people will buy it.
Starting Price: $56,200
Cars Sold: 709
Audi's iconic sports coupe has been hovering near the chopping block for a while now. Though 2021 saw a 19% uptick in sales.
Starting Price: $50,500
Cars Sold: 986
