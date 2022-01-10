8 Awesome Cars No One Bought in 2021

No matter how spectacular a vehicle a manufacturer makes, sometimes, the darn things just don't sell. It may not find a good niche; it may struggle to resonate with buyers; it may be priced beyond the reach of those interested. Or, in 2021, it may have been cast aside as manufacturers prioritized more profitable vehicles during a chip shortage and a myriad of production-related delays due to the global pandemic.



Here are eight cars we love that, for whatever reason, sold worse than the Fiat 500X — which you probably didn't realize was still for sale — in 2021.