The 2023 Ford Mustang: Everything You Need to Know
It may look similar, but it could pack some big changes.
Believe it or not, Ford debuted the sixth-generation Mustang all the way back in December 2013. The all-new seventh-generation Mustang — reportedly codenamed S650 — should be arriving very soon, as a 2023 model year vehicle.
Ford has the Mustang Mach-E now, which offers a Mustang-branded car that is far more efficient, more practical and has all-wheel drive. That should free up the conventional Mustang to remain very much a good old-fashioned Mustang, at least for the current generation.
Here’s what we know so far about the future of Ford's muscle car.
The S650 Mustang should not be a radical departure, looks-wise, from the previous generation. Per Muscle Cars and Trucks, the car will use an evolution of the current platform code-named S550. Ford may modernize certain exterior elements, but the new Mustang should be more of a comprehensive refresh than a complete overhaul of your Mustang preconceptions.
Ford should keep the combustion engine lineup intact, at least initially. (They likely aren’t going to pour resources into a new internal-combustion engine in this day and age.) We should see base models with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four, and GT trims sporting the 5.0-liter V8. Those engines should get the same 10-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions options found today.
Some reports have suggested the Mustang will be getting all-wheel-drive. Ford has also patented a new clutch-by-wire system for a manual transmission that would not need (but could still use) a physical clutch pedal; if Ford were to implement that, the Mustang would be the place.
Automotive News has Ford debuting a hybrid version of the Mustang by 2025. And a Ford product development engineer updating his LinkedIn profile noted work on 2.3-liter inline-four and 5.0-liter V8 hybrids. Hybrid options may be necessary for efficiency and keeping up with rivals' performance. The AWD Mustang could even be the hybrid Mustang, if Ford decides to include electric propulsion on the front axle.
The seventh-generation Mustang life cycle should stretch into the early 2030s. It’s really hard to see Ford launching a new pure combustion Mustang at that point. One report has Ford launching an all-electric Mustang for 2028, which would likely overlap with the S650 — and eventually replace it. There's no confirmation of that timeline yet, but it would make a lot of sense.
