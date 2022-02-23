Believe it or not, Ford debuted the sixth-generation Mustang all the way back in December 2013. The all-new seventh-generation Mustang — reportedly codenamed S650 — should be arriving very soon, as a 2023 model year vehicle.

Ford has the Mustang Mach-E now, which offers a Mustang-branded car that is far more efficient, more practical and has all-wheel drive. That should free up the conventional Mustang to remain very much a good old-fashioned Mustang, at least for the current generation.

Here’s what we know so far about the future of Ford's muscle car.