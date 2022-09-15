Meet the All-New 2024 Ford Mustang
Ford calls it edgy and disruptive. We'd call it exactly what Mustang buyers want.
V8 performance cars have been an American automotive staple for decades. But the Chevrolet Camaro is bowing out after 2023. And Dodge is swapping its V8s out for hybrid and electric "eMuscle." The Ford Mustang is swiftly becoming — pardon the pun — the last of a dying breed. But we are getting one more pure combustion Mustang for the road, as Ford has just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation Mustang.
Ford describes the new S650 Mustang as "edgy, sexy and disruptive" — words that, when uttered in a PR context, typically betray that the product in question is none of those things. The Mustang receives new sheet metal with a sharper, more muscular and modern appearance. It's becoming a bit more tech-savvy. But it's still more or less the same Mustang in the ways that count, which is what nearly everyone wanted.
The engine lineup will sound familiar. The base engine is still a 2.3-liter EcoBoost, though Ford says this version is all-new. The upgrade for the GT is an “advanced” 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a new dual air-intake box and dual throttle body design. Ford says the new GT will have its most horsepower from a naturally-aspirated engine ever. We don't have the numbers to confirm that claim yet.
Ford did not launch the Mustang with a hybrid option, and all current Mustangs are rear-wheel drive. A major reason for that is the Mustang Mach E, available if you need a more efficient, more practical or more weather-capable Mustang-branded vehicle.
The Mustang still offers a six-speed manual transmission in addition to the automatic. But there's a catch. While the stick shift comes standard on the GT model, it is no longer available on the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. If you want to row your own in an entry-level Mustang, contact the dealer at your earliest convenience.
Ford is creating more significant visual differentiation between the base model and the GT in this generation. The former will get a basic look. The latter will ramp up the aggressiveness. The two Mustangs will have different front fasciae. The GT will also have prominent hood venting that the base model does not have.
The Mustang is getting a new cockpit with a driver-oriented digital display that — in top-spec — includes a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch infotainment screen. Ford is sticking with a Mustang-specific version of their proprietary SYNC 4 system rather than switching to Google's Android OS.
The screens will be heavily customizable, with features like a "Fox Body" instrument display. They will also incorporate 3D graphics using the Unreal gaming engine.
Ford will move many controls to the touchscreen. But the Mustang will have a prominent, physical, passenger-accessible volume knob.
Ford will offer a Performance Pack for both GT and EcoBoost Mustang models. This can add features like a front tower brace, a Torsen Limited-slip differential, wider wheels and tires, larger Brembo brakes and an optional MagneRide active suspension.
The Performance Pack adds extra cooling for the brake ducts and engine oil on the GT. Buyers can add Recaro seats and an active exhaust system.
Mustang owners have earned a reputation for their particular zeal at car meetups. Ford has leaned into that aspect of Mustang ownership.
Ford is offering the Mustang with a Performance Electronic Parking Brake, developed with the help of professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. The brake functions like a mechanical hand brake in everyday driving, but transforms into an electronic drift brake in track mode. It has different modes to help novices build up their drifting skills (what could go wrong?), and Ford says it can also function as a competition-ready setup.
Ford also added Remote Rev functionality, which allows an owner to rev the engine with a push of a button on the key fob. The feature will no doubt delight owners, be convenient for content capturers and thoroughly annoy everyone else.
Ford says the Mustang will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2023, presumably making it a 2024 model year vehicle.
Ford's new midsize truck should arrive next year.