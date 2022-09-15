V8 performance cars have been an American automotive staple for decades. But the Chevrolet Camaro is bowing out after 2023. And Dodge is swapping its V8s out for hybrid and electric "eMuscle." The Ford Mustang is swiftly becoming — pardon the pun — the last of a dying breed. But we are getting one more pure combustion Mustang for the road, as Ford has just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation Mustang.

Ford describes the new S650 Mustang as "edgy, sexy and disruptive" — words that, when uttered in a PR context, typically betray that the product in question is none of those things. The Mustang receives new sheet metal with a sharper, more muscular and modern appearance. It's becoming a bit more tech-savvy. But it's still more or less the same Mustang in the ways that count, which is what nearly everyone wanted.

