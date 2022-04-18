The Tesla Cybertruck: What You Need to Know

Tesla launched the Cybertruck back in 2019. The cyberpunk electric truck will be the most striking vehicle on the road. But we're still discussing it in the future tense because — more than two years later — Tesla still has not launched the production version. And even optimistic Cybertruck timelines could still have us waiting for another year.

Piecing together reports, rumors and Elon Musk tweets — the closest thing Tesla has to an official PR department — it's clear the production Cybertruck will be markedly different from the initial release. Here's what we know about it as of this writing.