Scout vehicles are getting their own EV platform

VW did release an MEB platform off-roader concept with the ID. Buggy concept. But Scout has confirmed its vehicle will not use the MEB or any other extant Volkswagen EV platform. It will use a newly created all-electric platform.

The new Scout platform design will focus on "ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity and all-electric range" to deliver "credible capability and off-road prowess."

That platform presumably could be an option if Audi decides to proceed with an electric pickup.