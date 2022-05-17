Spring has only just sprung, and we're not even halfway through the calendar year. But the automotive world is already phasing out the 2022 model year and preparing to launch the new 2023 models.

Toyota has already announced a significant engine change for one of its most prominent SUVs; now, we just got word on some cool new packages Toyota is offering for its truck lineup. Here's what's up for 2023 with the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma.