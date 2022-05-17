Toyota Brings a Dash More Coolness to the Tacoma and Tundra for 2023
Perfect for those looking for a more aggressive look.
Spring has only just sprung, and we're not even halfway through the calendar year. But the automotive world is already phasing out the 2022 model year and preparing to launch the new 2023 models.
Toyota has already announced a significant engine change for one of its most prominent SUVs; now, we just got word on some cool new packages Toyota is offering for its truck lineup. Here's what's up for 2023 with the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma.
Toyota isn't giving the Tundra a dramatic nip-and-tuck since the all-new truck only went on sale a few months ago. But they are offering a new SX package based on the second-tier SR5 grade for 2023.
The SX package adds dark gray metallic 18-inch wheels. It replaces black trim with body-color trim. It also goes for a minimalist look by removing the Tundra badging from the door and blacking out the 4x4 decal. You can choose from an achromatic color palette of White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.
No updates on the next-gen Tacoma yet or the electric model. But Toyota is offering a new SX package for the SR5 trim for the 2023 Tacoma. The Tacoma's SX package will offer black wheels with black lug nuts, black badging, blackout trim and black over-fenders. Toyota did not mention any color restrictions.
Toyota is also offering a flashier look for the 2023 Tacoma that is also built off the SR5 model with a new Chrome package. The package includes 18-inch chrome-finished alloy wheels and chrome on the outer door handles, exhaust tip and TACOMA badging on the tailgate. Toyota also throws in a leather shift knob for some additional fanciness.
The 4Runner is due for an overhaul. Here's what to expect.