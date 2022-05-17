Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Water-Ready Sandals Meant for Beach Fanatics
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Your Balls Deserve Better: Clean Up with MANSCAPED

Toyota Brings a Dash More Coolness to the Tacoma and Tundra for 2023

Perfect for those looking for a more aggressive look.

By Tyler Duffy
two toyota tacomas parked to display the new sx and chrome packages in the desert with a mountain backdrop
Toyota

Spring has only just sprung, and we're not even halfway through the calendar year. But the automotive world is already phasing out the 2022 model year and preparing to launch the new 2023 models.

Toyota has already announced a significant engine change for one of its most prominent SUVs; now, we just got word on some cool new packages Toyota is offering for its truck lineup. Here's what's up for 2023 with the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Tundra is getting a new SX package
toyota tundra with new sx package with a white background
Toyota

Toyota isn't giving the Tundra a dramatic nip-and-tuck since the all-new truck only went on sale a few months ago. But they are offering a new SX package based on the second-tier SR5 grade for 2023.

The SX package adds dark gray metallic 18-inch wheels. It replaces black trim with body-color trim. It also goes for a minimalist look by removing the Tundra badging from the door and blacking out the 4x4 decal. You can choose from an achromatic color palette of White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.

The Tacoma is also getting a new, different SX package
toyota tacoma with new sx package towing a motorcycle trailer
Toyota

No updates on the next-gen Tacoma yet or the electric model. But Toyota is offering a new SX package for the SR5 trim for the 2023 Tacoma. The Tacoma's SX package will offer black wheels with black lug nuts, black badging, blackout trim and black over-fenders. Toyota did not mention any color restrictions.

Toyota is also giving the Tacoma a flashy chrome package
toyota tacoma with new chorme package parked in front of a desert campsite at night
Toyota

Toyota is also offering a flashier look for the 2023 Tacoma that is also built off the SR5 model with a new Chrome package. The package includes 18-inch chrome-finished alloy wheels and chrome on the outer door handles, exhaust tip and TACOMA badging on the tailgate. Toyota also throws in a leather shift knob for some additional fanciness.

LEARN MORE

The 2023 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for an overhaul. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Lux Camping Trailer Is EZ to Tow With an EV
This Collapsable Bag Is the Ideal Summer Accessory
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rhone's Commuter and Workout Gear Is on Sale
Don't Miss Everlane’s Deep Discounts
Save on Everything at Saatva Right Now
Does Your Turntable Need An Expensive Phono Preamp
The New Allbirds Running Shoes, Reviewed
Introducing Issue 18, Your Guide to Summer 2022
This A-List Artist Is Betting Big on Oral Wellness
The Best Home and Design Releases This Week