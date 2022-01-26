Last fall — after leaving its successor around to the point of being rather stale — Toyota finally unveiled the all-new Tundra full-size pickup. Now, we're getting its SUV counterpart: the all-new 2023 Sequoia. With the Land Cruiser no longer sold on American soil, the Sequoia is currently the only full-size Toyota-branded SUV on offer.



The Sequoia won't have that coveted Land Cruiser name, and it will be built in America rather than Japan. But it will run on the same platform as the J300-gen Land Crusher. On paper, the Sequoia package looks compelling enough that Toyota truck enthusiasts will be more than satisfied. And it probably won't have a four-year wait, either.

