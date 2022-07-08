Today's Top Stories
1
The Best New Knives & EDC of July 2022
2
The Best Digital Watch You’ll Find Under $35
3
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know
4
28 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy
5
Roark Develops Apparel Unlike Any Other Brand Can

Meet GMC's New and Somehow Even More Badass Sierra 1500 Off-Road Truck

We hope you like steel armor.

By Tyler Duffy
the 2023 gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition driving on a rocky hillside the at4x aev edition delivers extreme off road capability without compromising on road comfort
GMC

General Motors has not produced a full-on competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRXyet. But GM gave its full-size trucks some serious off-roading upgrades for the 2023 model year refresh. The Chevy Silverado received a new halo ZR2 model with Multimatic DSSV dampers. The GMC Sierra 1500 received an AT4X trim — a more extreme version of the AT4. And GMC just announced an even more robust version of the AT4X built in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV edition.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition gets all the armor
the 2023 gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition maneuvering over off road rocks the aev edition includes a winch capable front bumper and five boron steel underbody skid plates
GMC

Not surprisingly, if you're familiar with other AEV build-outs, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition sports some impressive steel under armor. The truck has stamped steel front and rear bumpers with a winch and heavy-duty recovery points. It also has five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates. Buyers can add optional off-road rock panel protectors.

No, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition does not have 35s
gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition with new off road modifications
GMC

GM still is not giving the Silverado and Sierra 1500s 35-inch tires from the factory. But the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition rides on the next best thing, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT tires. The wheels are gloss-black 18-inch AEV Saltas. Other embellishments include gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate

The AEV Edition mods do improve off-road performance
gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition with new off road modifications
GMC

The AEV Edition improves the approach angle to 32.5º, a 27% increase. It also enhances the breakover angle (23.0º), departure angle (23.4º) and ground clearance (11.2 inches).

When will the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition be available?
gmc sierra 1500 at4x aev edition with new off road modifications
GMC

It will arrive for the 2023 model year. Though GMC says that availability will be "later in the 2023 model year," which is scheduled to begin soon.

There's no word yet on pricing for the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. But we'd expect it to be north of $80,000, as the standard AT4X starts at $77,500.

LEARN MORE

The 2024 Toyota 4Runner: What You Need to Know
toyota 4runner
Toyota

The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
7 Settings to Change on Your Mac’s Menu Bar
Huckberry's Massive Shorts Sale Ends Tonight
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save 50% on Bang & Olufsen's Hi-Fi Gaming Headset
Save Big on Seiko Dive Watches Today
The Best Weed Vape You Can Buy Is On Sale
Tudor's Field Watch Is Back, And Better Than Ever
This Is 2022's Most Interesting Collab Thus Far
Wearable Works of Art: Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan
Save Big on J.Crew's Sale Section
Stock Up on Basics During This Mack Weldon Sale