Meet GMC's New and Somehow Even More Badass Sierra 1500 Off-Road Truck
We hope you like steel armor.
General Motors has not produced a full-on competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX — yet. But GM gave its full-size trucks some serious off-roading upgrades for the 2023 model year refresh. The Chevy Silverado received a new halo ZR2 model with Multimatic DSSV dampers. The GMC Sierra 1500 received an AT4X trim — a more extreme version of the AT4. And GMC just announced an even more robust version of the AT4X built in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV edition.
Not surprisingly, if you're familiar with other AEV build-outs, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition sports some impressive steel under armor. The truck has stamped steel front and rear bumpers with a winch and heavy-duty recovery points. It also has five hot-stamped boron steel skid plates. Buyers can add optional off-road rock panel protectors.
GM still is not giving the Silverado and Sierra 1500s 35-inch tires from the factory. But the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition rides on the next best thing, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler MT tires. The wheels are gloss-black 18-inch AEV Saltas. Other embellishments include gloss black door handles and a black contrast inner tailgate
The AEV Edition improves the approach angle to 32.5º, a 27% increase. It also enhances the breakover angle (23.0º), departure angle (23.4º) and ground clearance (11.2 inches).
It will arrive for the 2023 model year. Though GMC says that availability will be "later in the 2023 model year," which is scheduled to begin soon.
There's no word yet on pricing for the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. But we'd expect it to be north of $80,000, as the standard AT4X starts at $77,500.
The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.