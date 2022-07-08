Meet GMC's New and Somehow Even More Badass Sierra 1500 Off-Road Truck

When will the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition be available?

It will arrive for the 2023 model year. Though GMC says that availability will be "later in the 2023 model year," which is scheduled to begin soon.

There's no word yet on pricing for the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition. But we'd expect it to be north of $80,000, as the standard AT4X starts at $77,500.

LEARN MORE