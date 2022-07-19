Ultium vehicles thus far have been pricey. The GMC Hummer EV SUT is a $100,000-plus super truck. The Silverado EV will cost more than $100,000 in non-fleet form at launch. And the Cadillac Lyriq starts north of $60,000.

The Blazer EV is more affordable, starting below the average new vehicle transaction price at $44,995. And it is spacious enough to use as an everyday family crossover.