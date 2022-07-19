Meet the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV: GM's Ford Mustang Mach E Rival
More than 300 miles of range and 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.
General Motors is rolling out new electric vehicles on its new Ultium platform at a brisk pace with plans to go all-electric by 2035. Chevrolet just unveiled the new 2024 Blazer EV crossover, which is GM's answer to the Ford Mustang Mach E. Here's what you need to know about it.
Ultium vehicles thus far have been pricey. The GMC Hummer EV SUT is a $100,000-plus super truck. The Silverado EV will cost more than $100,000 in non-fleet form at launch. And the Cadillac Lyriq starts north of $60,000.
The Blazer EV is more affordable, starting below the average new vehicle transaction price at $44,995. And it is spacious enough to use as an everyday family crossover.
The Blazer EV gets a high-performance trim, the SS. Its performance AWD configuration will put out up to 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration from 0-60 in Wide Open Watts (WOW) mode will happen in less than four seconds.
We don't know about specific trims and configurations yet. But the Blazer EV should top out at 320 miles of range. Specific configurations are capable of 190 kW fast charging, adding about 78 miles of range in 10 minutes. And access to that charging port happens through a fancy, power-operated charge door.
GM talks about the Ultium platform's versatility. A prime example of that is the Blazer EV RS trim. It's common for a crossover to offer all-wheel drive and either rear-wheel drive or front-wheel drive, depending on its platform. But the Blazer EV RS is available in FWD, RWD and AWD configurations.
AWD gives you better grip in slippery and high-performance conditions. RWD offers better driving dynamics if you don't need AWD. Chevy didn't explain why one would want FWD too — range, possibly? — but it's there.
It would not be an official EV without a large touchscreen. And the Blazer EV delivers with a standard 17.7-inch, customizable infotainment touchscreen paired with an 11-inch driver information center behind the steering wheel.
The Blazer EV is a 2024 model year vehicle. Chevy says Blazer deliveries will begin in Summer 2023 with the high-volume 2LT ($47,595) and RS ($51,995) trims. The SS model ($65,995) comes later in 2023. The base model 1LT will arrive last in Q1 2024.
The 4Runner is due for a redesign. Here's what to expect.