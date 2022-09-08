It’s not an electric Wrangler. But it’s boxy, it’s about the same size, it’s purportedly a rugged off-roader and Jeep openly says it is “inspired by the Wrangler.” Details are scarce. But Jeep says it will have trail-rated capability, Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axles, underbody protection, tow hooks and off-road tires. It will also have a one-touch powertop and removable doors and windows.

The outstanding question will be why Jeep gave the Recon very Wrangler-like features but wouldn’t give it the Wrangler name. Recon production will start in 2024. Jeep will begin taking reservations in early 2023.