This week, the North American International Auto Show returned to Detroit. It's the first NAIAS since 2019. and it's the first since the show moved from its traditional January timeslot to a warmer time of the year. This year's affair was toned down compared to previous years, which have seen landmark product launches like the new Beetle; even the last show in 2019 saw debuts for the Toyota Supra and Kia Telluride among other vehicles.

But there were still a few noteworthy product launches at the 2022 event. Here's what you need to know from this year's Detroit Auto Show.