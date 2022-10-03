Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
We Took This Tissot Timepiece on an Epic Run

Maserati's New Sports Car Is Shockingly Exciting

A new GranTurismo is finally here, and it comes in both gas and EV forms.

By Tyler Duffy
maserati gran truismo with a black studio background
Aldo Ferrero

Maserati was once known for its aging car lineup. Perhaps the biggest culprit for that reputation was the GranTurismo. Maserati brought the two-door grand tourer into production in 2007 and kept it there, more or less the same, until ending production in 2019.

But we’re finally getting the promised new Gran Turismo in 2022. And while the vehicle looks broadly similar — albeit with a front end reminiscent of the MC20 supercar — changes under the hood are significant.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Maserati GranTurismo is dropping the V8
maserati granturismo with a black studio background
Maserati

Maserati is replacing the 4.2-liter V8 with their Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In base tune, that engine puts out 490 horsepower. The GranTurismo is also getting a high-performance Trofeo version that will put out 550 hp. The latter, per Maserati, accelerates from 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds.

But there’s also going to be an electric GranTurismo
maserati granturismo with a black studio background
Maserati

Maserati has said every vehicle will have an EV option by 2025. So Maserati is building the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore (which is Italian for "lightning"). It uses a tri-motor setup to put out a total of 760 horsepower and comes equipped with 800V charging tech, which can add 62 miles of range in just five minutes on a fast charger. Maserati says it accelerates from 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds.

The Folgore runs on the same platform as the standard GranTurismo. Maserati will use a “T-Bone” layout for the battery modules, slotting them mostly in the central tunnel where the drivetrain would traditionally go. Maserati says this does not affect the vehicle’s height.

And the GranTurismo has a fancy sound system
maserati granturismo with a black studio background
Maserati

The GranTurismo offers an “all-round sound” experience. Buyers can upgrade to an immersive 3D 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system, with an output of up to 1,195 watts. A 14-speaker, 860-watt system comes standard.

What we don’t know about the new GranTurismo yet
maserati granturismo with a black studio background
Maserati

Maserati did not offer details on pricing or availability yet. But Maserati is launching the new GranTurismo with a limited run 75th-anniversary edition. The Maserati A6 debuted as the brand’s first production car 75 years ago in 1947. That would suggest plans to launch the vehicle soon.

The 33 Electric Cars We're Most Excited to Drive in the Future
see the gmc hummer ev suv debut on april 3
GMC

The next few years will be packed with new EVs. These are the ones that have us jazzed the most.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Tesla Cybertruck: What You Need to Know
Wanna Restore a Vintage G-Shock? Now’s Your Chance
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Have Cash? Himel Bros Wants You to Make an Offer
The Next "Cheap" iPhone Won't Have a Home Button
Danner x Huckberry Debut New Limited-Edition Boot
Forget Every Other Coffee Grinder — Buy This One
Fiture Launches Mini Interactive Fitness Mirror
A Second Prime Day Is Coming October 11-12
Wayne Enterprises Wants to Sell You Bruce's Gear
Todd Snyder's New Collab Is a Hole in One