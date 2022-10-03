Maserati's New Sports Car Is Shockingly Exciting

Maserati was once known for its aging car lineup. Perhaps the biggest culprit for that reputation was the GranTurismo. Maserati brought the two-door grand tourer into production in 2007 and kept it there, more or less the same, until ending production in 2019.

But we’re finally getting the promised new Gran Turismo in 2022. And while the vehicle looks broadly similar — albeit with a front end reminiscent of the MC20 supercar — changes under the hood are significant.