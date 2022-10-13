Today's Top Stories
1
The Very Best Deals of Amazon's Second Prime Day
2
Boost Energy and Focus Like an Olympic Swimmer
3
Apple's 2nd Generation AirPods Pro Are 10% Off
4
Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker Jacket, Reviewed
5
Brooks Sneakers for Every Type of Runner

The Polestar 3 May Be the Electric SUV You Want. But Wow, Is It Pricey

And there won't be a federal tax credit to help you out.

By Tyler Duffy
polestar 3 driving on a road
Polestar

Volvo's performance EV brand Polestar has ambitious plans to increase its sales tenfold by 2025. The vehicle that's going to help them achieve that is the new Polestar 3 SUV, which they call "the SUV for the electric age." Polestar just unveiled the midsize crossover fully after a protracted tease over the summer. It looks absolutely brilliant. But it's also going to be pricey.

Here's what you need to know about the Polestar 3.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Polestar 3 will be expensive
polestar 3
Polestar

Polestar pulled no punches with the pricing. The Polestar 3 is launching in a "loaded" spec, which starts at $83,900 with a $1,400 destination charge. That can swiftly level up to more than $90,000 if you want the Performance Pack and an alternative paint color.

That's well north of the previously reported figure of $75,000 (which itself seemed ambitious). And it's substantially more than the AWD Polestar 2, which begins at $51,900.

Polestar will shift Polestar 3 production to South Carolina eventually. But under current rules, the Polestar 3 would exceed the $80,000 price cap for a federal tax credit.

It is possible not quite as loaded Polestar 3s will arrive later.

The Polestar 3 will bring the performance
polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 uses a dual-motor AWD system with a "power bias toward rear-wheel drive." The base model puts out 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. You can bump that up to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft with the optional Performance Pack, for an extra $6,000. The Polestar 3 will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds or 4.6 seconds with the Performance Pack.

The Performance Pack also adds 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a performance tuning for the air suspension and Pirelli P-Zero tires.

The Polestar 3 will offer more range than the Polestar 2
polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 uses a 400V battery with 111 kWh of capacity, which the brand estimates will provide 300 miles of range under EPA testing (without the Performance Pack). The Polestar 3 will also be capable of bidirectional charging like the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The Polestar 3 interior will be minimalist
polestar 3 interior
Polestar

Polestar is clearly on team touchscreen with its minimalist interior design. There's a massive 14.5-inch vertically oriented one mounted in the center of the vehicle. And but for a physical volume knob and some basic door and wiper controls, most vehicle functions will be handled there.

Polestar attempted to keep the interior sustainable. The Polestar 3 features materials like Volvo's MicroTech upholstery made from recycled polyester, animal welfare-certified leather and fully traceable wool.

The Polestar 3 packs the latest Volvo safety tech
polestar 3
Polestar

The Polestar 3 leverages enhanced computing and advanced cameras to provide the latest Volvo advanced safety tech. The Polestar 3 will get the new interior radar system that detects the presence of children and pets Volvo announced for the upcoming EX90 SUV.

When can you buy a Polestar 3?
polestar 3
Polestar

Polestar is taking Polestar 3 orders now, and the configurator is live. The first deliveries are expected in Q4 2023. Production will initially start in China before transferring to America in mid-2024.

The Volvo EX90: Everything You Need to Know
volvo concept recharge
Volvo

Volvo's next vehicle generation arrives very soon. Here's what will lead the charge.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Yes, You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
Coway's Latest Air Purifier Model Is a Stunner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Ford Transit Trail Could Be a #VanLife Revolution
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
Danner Just Restocked James Bond's Favorite Boots
Fulton Releases New Athletic Insole
Seiko's New Chronographs Will Excite Watch Fans
A Bunch of New Balance Sneakers Are Now on Sale
The Very Best Deals of Amazon's Second Prime Day
Get a Rare Deal on Traeger's Wood Pellet Grill