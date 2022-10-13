The Polestar 3 May Be the Electric SUV You Want. But Wow, Is It Pricey

Polestar pulled no punches with the pricing. The Polestar 3 is launching in a "loaded" spec, which starts at $83,900 with a $1,400 destination charge. That can swiftly level up to more than $90,000 if you want the Performance Pack and an alternative paint color.

That's well north of the previously reported figure of $75,000 (which itself seemed ambitious). And it's substantially more than the AWD Polestar 2, which begins at $51,900.

Polestar will shift Polestar 3 production to South Carolina eventually. But under current rules, the Polestar 3 would exceed the $80,000 price cap for a federal tax credit.

It is possible not quite as loaded Polestar 3s will arrive later.