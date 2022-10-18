Cadillac's latest reinvention is spearheading GM's push toward electric vehicles. The brand is going all-electric by 2030 (and may be all-electric except for the Escalade before then). A key component of that movement will be a new flagship vehicle for the brand, the Celestiq. It will be a long, low-riding four-seater vehicle with styling that blends the electric future and Cadillac's glorious past.

Here's what you need to know about it.