The GMC Sierra EV Wants You to Forget All About the F-150 Lightning

The Sierra EV has more power than the Silverado EV

The Sierra EV won’t feature a WTF mode or a WOW mode. It has a Max Power mode, that allows its electric motors to put out up to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque, more than the Silverado EV’s paltry 664 hp and 780 lb-ft. It can accelerate from 0-60 mph in under 4.5 seconds.

The Sierra EV will feature Super Cruise hands-free driving, four-wheel steering, one-pedal driving and regenerative braking on demand. Unlike the Silverado EV, the Sierra EV can Crab Walk like the Hummer EV SUT.