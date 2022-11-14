Clamber inside, and everything in the front is the same as other new Defenders, from the flashy Pivi Pro infotainment screen that remains a big improvement over past Jaguar Land Rover systems to the exposed crossbeam dash that frees up a tremendous amount of storage space for small items to the bevy of other hidey-holes to the function-first design, complete with exposed metal and rugged, rubberized trim. It's a comfortable, pleasant place to log hundreds of miles

Pivot your attention to the rear, and you'll find space isn't quite as generous as that extended body might make it seem. The second row is tighter than you might expect, as in the 90 and 110; my admittedly-tall form had to wedge my feet into the footwell. The seats also don't pack the same sort of comfort as you'll find in the front, or in the second row of many modern vehicles.

The third row feels like a compromised proposition compared to what you find in many three-row sport-utes. Climbing back there requires awkward contortions; the second-row seat doesn't move forward far enough to create an opening large enough for easy access. Once you're back there, things are, well, tight. Land Rover claims that third row can seat three across, but the narrow confines and lack of legroom make that seem like a scenario you'd aim to avoid most of the time. (You do, however, get your very own skylight, which makes it feel less constrained back there)

The cargo capacity situation also feels compromised. With the third row up, there's barely enough room behind them for a trio of large backpacks. Fold the seats down — a manual process, in spite of the luxury-car pricetag — and you're left with a substantial amount of space, but no flat load floor. The backs of the seats sit a couple inches higher than the far stern section of the cargo bay.

If you have your heart set on a Land Rover and just want to maximize your interior volume, the Defender 130 is the obvious choice. If you genuinely plan on using more than four of its seats on a regular basis, though, you'd be better served with a more traditional full-size SUV. For the price of a six-cylinder Defender 130, you could snag a Chevy Tahoe Z71, Ford Expedition Timberline or even a GMC Yukon Denali — all of which offer more space and better seating arrangements in their second and third rows.